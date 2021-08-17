RoadSync : Ranks No. 278 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,673%

Leading digital financial platform for the logistics industry recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies

RoadSync, an innovative digital financial platform for the logistics industry, today announces its ranking of No. 278 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The annual list offers a unique look at the most successful independent companies within the American economy. In addition to the national recognition, RoadSync is honored as one of 191 Atlanta-based companies represented on the list.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team – being able to sustain this impressive growth rate after the challenges of the last year and a half is no easy feat,” says Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. “We’ve remained focused on serving the supply chain with modern financial tools, and in turn, have been fortunate enough to grow our team, expand our portfolio of solutions, and increase our presence both in Atlanta and nationwide. Ultimately, I see a future where RoadSync creates a financial home for all players in the supply chain, and our continued growth provides us with the resources and talent to make that possible.”

RoadSync was created out of the need to modernize and automate payments for the $800B trucking and logistics industry. In June, RoadSync announced a $30M Series B fundraise to further its mission of reimagining the financial systems for these industries. This influx of capital enabled accelerated product suite expansion and innovation, as well as talent recruitment.

Along with RoadSync, companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, the Inc. 5000 added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

The full list of 2021 Inc. 5000 honorees can be found online at Inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for the entire supply chain – warehouses, trucks/carriers, repair/tow merchants, and brokers – integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

