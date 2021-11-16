Roadmap for a Different Type of Firm Nets CDF Labor Law a Place of Honor in Bloomberg Law's 2021 Ranking for Diversity and Inclusion Standards

CDF Labor Law LLP, a California employment, labor and immigration employer-side law firm, was recently named the smallest one of only 28 US-based law firms to earn a place on Bloomberg Law’s inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Framework list. The firm was recognized for its level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics, and distinguished performance against six core pillars: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing, and diversity and inclusion in the community.

“It took over two decades to intentionally weld the now-institutionalized diverse structure we enjoy today. When we started the firm in 1994, words like ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ were not popular. We wanted a firm unlike what we saw, where there is no predominating race or gender, and everyone has structural opportunities to advance,” says Marie DiSante, Co-Founder and Firm Managing Partner. “Simply put, that was our guiding principle. To be included among many of the nation’s top law firms is quite an honor,” she adds.

Additionally, this month, CDF was named a top-100 “Law360” Social Impact Leader. The organization Law 360 assessed firms in four categories: racial and ethnic diversity, gender equality, employee engagement and pro bono service. Here, too, CDF was ranked against many firms several times its size with far greater resources.

For years, CDF has greatly exceeded key diversity and inclusion metrics as measured by the California Bar and others. According to law360.com (data ranks California law firms of comparable size):

Women of color made up 26 percent of total CA attorneys, but only eight percent of attorneys in private practice; as of June 2021, one third of CDF attorneys are women of color.

37% of CDF attorneys are minorities vs. 14% at other firms. 43% of California law students are minorities.

In its 2020 “Glass Ceiling” Report, CDF was ranked a top-ten “Ceiling Smasher” for the highest representation of women in their equity partnerships.

For three years running, CDF is rated as one of the top-ten “Best Law Firms for Female and Minority Attorneys.”

Separately, CDF reported it is applying for Mansfield Rule Certification. Created by the Diversity Lab, the Mansfield Rule is a growing movement to increase diversity in law firm recruitment and promotion practices. It is named after Arabella Mansfield, the first female lawyer in the US. It requires law firms to demonstrate year-long progress in increasing diversity in senior recruitment and leadership decisions and consider a minimum of 30 percent diverse candidates for these roles.

According to Tim Freudenberger, CDF Co-Founding Partner, the firm’s choice to apply for the Mansfield Rule certification was a given. “We only wish the Mansfield Rule was started a long time ago because it has been sorely needed. I hope this along with the legal industry ranking of CDF’s DEI will sharply motivate other professional services firms both in and outside of law to follow suit,” he says.

Meanwhile, CDF garnered yet another award this month from Feedspot for its popular blog -- callaborlaw.com -- which ranked #7 of Top 40 California Law Blogs and Websites. Freudenberger says, “We focus on what clients and potential clients want to read: relevant, quality and consistent content from our attorneys. It was great to see their extra efforts recognized.”

As for the recognition the firm has received just this Fall alone, DiSante says, “While we love the practice of labor and employment law at CDF, leading the legal community in meaningful implementation of diversity hiring and promotion -- really making a difference in people’s lives -- is one of the things that makes our jobs here fun and personally, deeply fulfilling.”

About CDF Labor Law LLP

For over 27 years, CDF has distinguished itself as one of the top employment, labor and immigration firms in California, defending, advising and counseling national and regional employers with California employees and workforces, as well as California-based startups, midsize ventures, and privately and publicly held companies and Fortune 500 corporations on legal compliance. CDF is ranked highly for its hiring and promotion of women and minorities. Its blog, callaborlaw.com has over 5,000 subscribers who seek the up-to-the-minute alerts on California’s ever-changing maze of labor and employment laws and regulations. For more information, visit us at: cdflaborlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006272/en/