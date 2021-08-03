Roanoke, Virginia FinTech Start-up, KlariVis, Stacks the Tech-Talent Deck with Highly Sought-After Senior Engineers

Regarded as technology standouts, each brings passion and knowledge to continue to drive innovation

KlariVis, a unique and proprietary data analytics software platform developed by bankers for bankers has been quietly stacking its engineering team with top tech-talent from the region during this past year. Matt Thomason, Greg Stinson, Rob Higginbotham, Richard Hammer, and Michael Bulla have all joined the KlariVis team in various Senior Engineer positions. KlariVis empowers community financial institutions by integrating transformative data from various core and ancillary systems, turning it into interactive data visualizations, allowing the entire organization to quickly interpret and act upon the high-value data that is important to serve its customers.

Art Lucia, Chief Technology Officer at KlariVis said, “This team of engineers brings the expertise and leadership needed to ensure we continue to innovate in a manner that helps clients overcome complex challenges, while safeguarding critical data at the same time.” Lucia continued, “The growing needs of our customers continue to drive our product roadmap. Our talented team will ensure it is developed with scalability and maintainability in mind.”

Matt Thomason and Greg Stinson both joined KlariVis as Senior DevOps Engineers. With a combined tenure of over 30 years in the technology field, both bring a breadth of experience having worked for Qualtrax, PowerSchool, and GE Digital, respectively. Kim Snyder, KlariVis CEO and Founder stated, “Matt and Greg each have made a tremendous impact since joining the company last year. Their extensive experience in solving similar challenges has been paramount to us achieving our growth objectives during this most unusual year.”

Richard Hammer joined KlariVis as Senior Data Engineer with more than 30-years of experience in big data, business intelligence, predicative analytics, and enterprise architecture having served as an enterprise architect with NASA, AOL, Discovery Channel, and Freddie Mac. “I was invited to help solve a set of complex problems with a solid team and build a future in FinTech,” states Hammer. “The team Kim and Art have put together has the depth, breadth, and experience to do it.”

Rob Higginbotham is a proven SaaS engineering leader with more than 20-years’ experience. Rob’s career has been focused exclusively on SaaS platform architecture and delivery having worked for companies such as TWI and PowerSchool. When asked what he is most excited about in the coming months, Rob stated, “I am excited to be part of setting software architecture to exceed the scale we need for the growth we’re experiencing as well as help continue to foster this amazing culture. We have some of the best people who believe in doing outstanding work and doing it together.”

Michael Bulla is the most recent addition to KlariVis, having joined the team as Senior Quality Assurance Engineer, with two decades of experience at GE Digital. “I explored the opportunity with KlariVis because I wanted a new challenge. KlariVis is a young and growing company with a reputable culture,” said Bulla. “Working for a start-up means having the opportunity to make a lot of impact quickly.”

“With this team’s experience, passion, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to lead it is no wonder they all have the stellar reputations they do in the technology community,” said Snyder. “We are lucky to have each of them on our team and are excited to see the contributions they will make not only for KlariVis, but within the FinTech industry as a whole.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to access their transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team has more than 125 years of community banking experience and aims to provide financial institutions with a data analytics platform designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

