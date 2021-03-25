From Amanda Haas, this Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine Reduction takes this gourmet cut to the next level.

Ingredients

1 (6-8 lb) bone-in leg of lamb

10 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

3 Tbsp rosemary leaves, chopped

2 tsp thyme leaves, chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper

1 cup red wine1 tsp kosher salt3 tbsp unsalted butter

Preparation

Rinse lamb leg with water and pat dry. Using a sharp paring knife, create 20 1-inch slits all around the leg of lamb that are 1-inch deep. Place a sliver of garlic into each slit.

Combine the chopped rosemary and thyme with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Using your hands, coat the lamb evenly with the herb oil.

Gently wrap lamb in saran wrap, place on a tray, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to overnight. One hour before grilling, remove the lamb from the refrigerator.

Remove the plastic wrap and place the lamb on a roasting rack above a large roasting pan. Pour the red wine and stock into the bottom of the pan, ensuring the liquid does not touch the meat. If it is close, only use half of the wine and stock.

Cooking

When ready to cook, set the temperature to High and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes.

Place the lamb in its roasting pan directly on the grill grate and roast for 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350℉ and roast another hour or more, about 10 to 12 minutes per pound or until the temperature reaches 130℉ when a meat thermometer is inserted into the thickest part of the leg away from the bone.

Remove the meat from the grill and loosely tent with foil on a cutting board. Allow to rest for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile strain the juices from the pan into a medium saucepan removing any excess fat that has dropped into the pan.

Bring the juices to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until it can coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes.

Whisk in the butter and taste, adding more salt and pepper as needed.

Carve the lamb and serve with the red wine juice. Enjoy!

*Cook times vary depending on set and ambient temperatures.

Recipe and photo from Traeger and provided by Pro Team member Amanda Haas, check out more of her recipes and photos on her Instagram @amandahaascooks.

