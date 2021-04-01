Rob Cetti, Longtime Health Care Affordability Leader, Named CareAllies President

Rob Cetti has been named president of CareAllies, a Cigna company that collaborates with independent physicians to accelerate their transition to value-based care.

In this role, Cetti will focus on further connecting care between patients and providers through innovative value-based care solutions that help reduce health care costs, while improving quality and overall care experiences.

“Rob brings extensive experience working with hospitals and physicians as well as designing programs that deliver affordable, high-quality clinical outcomes,” said Matt Manders, president of Government and Solutions, Cigna. “I am confident our CareAllies business will continue to innovate and grow under his leadership, working with a wide variety of provider and care delivery partners to lower the cost of care and make health care more predictable and simple for the patients we collectively serve.”

Cetti has served in a variety of leadership roles during his cumulative 20 years with Cigna. He most recently led Cigna's affordability efforts for U.S. Commercial and Medicare Advantage in Arizona, focusing on provider contracting in the market, including for Medicare and accountable care organizations in alternative payment models. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University.

“Physicians are at the forefront of making health care more effective and affordable, and their voice is essential in helping us define the way we continue to evolve CareAllies,” said Cetti. "I look forward to continuing to foster growth and performance for our physician entities in value-based arrangements, as well as to growing in existing and new markets."

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations from 2018-2021 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies works closely with physician entities and payers to accelerate the transition to value-based care models and help providers to manage the long-term health of their patients across multiple payers. CareAllies, a Cigna company, has more than 20 years of experience in delivering innovative value-based solutions - driven by provider collaboration. Our provider engagement capabilities, clinical model, governance support, and analytics and reporting that leverage population health data are just a few of the ways we work together to optimize patient care and the connections between providers, patients and payers. The CareAllies team works side-by-side with providers around the country to improve health and affordability while enhancing the provider and patient experience, making health care better for everyone. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, visit www.careallies.com.

