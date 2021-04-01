Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rob Cetti, Longtime Health Care Affordability Leader, Named CareAllies President

04/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rob Cetti has been named president of CareAllies, a Cigna company that collaborates with independent physicians to accelerate their transition to value-based care.

In this role, Cetti will focus on further connecting care between patients and providers through innovative value-based care solutions that help reduce health care costs, while improving quality and overall care experiences.

“Rob brings extensive experience working with hospitals and physicians as well as designing programs that deliver affordable, high-quality clinical outcomes,” said Matt Manders, president of Government and Solutions, Cigna. “I am confident our CareAllies business will continue to innovate and grow under his leadership, working with a wide variety of provider and care delivery partners to lower the cost of care and make health care more predictable and simple for the patients we collectively serve.”

Cetti has served in a variety of leadership roles during his cumulative 20 years with Cigna. He most recently led Cigna's affordability efforts for U.S. Commercial and Medicare Advantage in Arizona, focusing on provider contracting in the market, including for Medicare and accountable care organizations in alternative payment models. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University.

“Physicians are at the forefront of making health care more effective and affordable, and their voice is essential in helping us define the way we continue to evolve CareAllies,” said Cetti. "I look forward to continuing to foster growth and performance for our physician entities in value-based arrangements, as well as to growing in existing and new markets."

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations from 2018-2021 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies works closely with physician entities and payers to accelerate the transition to value-based care models and help providers to manage the long-term health of their patients across multiple payers. CareAllies, a Cigna company, has more than 20 years of experience in delivering innovative value-based solutions - driven by provider collaboration. Our provider engagement capabilities, clinical model, governance support, and analytics and reporting that leverage population health data are just a few of the ways we work together to optimize patient care and the connections between providers, patients and payers. The CareAllies team works side-by-side with providers around the country to improve health and affordability while enhancing the provider and patient experience, making health care better for everyone. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, visit www.careallies.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS  : Apr 01, 2021 - SCHEDULE 14A
PU
11:14aGENERAL MOTORS  : GM's First Quarter U.S. Retail Sales Grow 19 Percent
PU
11:14aS C COMCM S A  : Buletin vot corespondenta - agea_en
PU
11:14aSubversive Acquisition LP Announces InterCure's Expansion in Europe
GL
11:13aSOLARIS MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS, LLC  : Completes Landmark Offering of Sustainability-Linked Bonds
BU
11:12aCredit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread
RE
11:12aVENTURE LIFE  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
11:12aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advanced Micro Devices, Uxin, Castor Maritime, or FuelCell Energy?
PR
11:12aPRYSMIAN S P A  : Compliance with market disclosure requirements
PU
11:10aDATALOGIC S P A  : 1 April 2021 - Submitted proposals of resolutions pursuant to article 126-bis of the...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ