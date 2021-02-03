Log in
Rob Davies Promoted to ViON Chief Operations Officer & David Kushner Promoted to ViON Senior Vice President of Sales

02/03/2021 | 01:25pm EST
ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today the promotions of Rob Davies to the position of Chief Operations Officer and David Kushner to Senior Vice President Sales.

“Rob’s ability to lead a large team is incredibly strong,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON®. “His federal government experience and industry knowledge has enabled us to better position ViON to take advantage of the increased market demand for on-premise as-a-Service Private Cloud. Under Rob’s guidance, ViON has completed its third generation automation platform – ViON MarketPlace™. He also oversaw the successful ISO 9001:2015 certification for ViON’s aaS program business.”

Since joining ViON eleven years ago, Dave Kushner has held several key positions that have led to his promotion as Senior Vice President of Sales. He has been responsible for growing ViON partnerships and revenues over the past 3 years. Kushner has helped the company complete over a dozen significant as-a-Service program acquisitions supporting over $1B in contract ceiling. Additionally, he has led a complete overhaul of the company’s business development and capture organization to better align with customer markets.

“Rob and Dave have had a tremendously positive impact on us here at ViON, and both represent the next generation of C-suite executives,” said Frana. “Rob has effectively been serving in the role for the past few months, and we promoted Dave to encourage us to think more strategically about program business and growth.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


© Business Wire 2021
