(Reuters) -Guitarist-songwriter-singer Robbie Robertson, who led the Canadian-American group the Band to rock prominence in the 1970s, has died aged 80, his manager said on Wednesday.

Robertson died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness, Robertson's manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said in a statement.

"Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death," the statement added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)