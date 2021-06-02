Log in
Robeco Groep : Dividend 2020 for Robeco funds 2 Jun 2021

06/02/2021 | 05:11am EDT
Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.

Rolinco N.V.

Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.

Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.

Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.

Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.

(investment companies with variable capital under Dutch law, the "Companies")

Robeco (NL) Umbrella Fund II

(Dutch fund for joint account, the "Fund")

At the annual general meetings of shareholders held on 27 and 28 May 2021, the following dividends per share over the 2020 financial year were agreed:

ISIN

Gross amount

Dividend

in EUR

tax

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.:

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund

NL0000289783

1.00

15%

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G

NL0010366407

1.00

15%

Rolinco N.V.:

Rolinco

NL0000289817

0.80

15%

Rolinco - EUR G

NL0010510798

0.80

15%

Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.:

Robeco Afrika Fonds

NL0006238131

3.20

15%

Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G

NL0010510822

3.00

15%

Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.:

Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR G

NL0010831046

1.40

15%

Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR X

NL0012650717

1.60

15%

Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.:

Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities - EUR G

NL0010619748

2.40

15%

Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.:

Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G NL0011896998

2.60

15%

Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR N NL0012375307

1.80

15%

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G

NL0011354865

12.00

15%

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X

NL0011354972

5.20

15%

Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G

NL0011354873

3.60

15%

Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X

NL0011354881

21.00*

15%

  • this amount will be increased in steps of EUR 0.20 until the amount per share is sufficient to meet the fiscal distribution obligation per record date if necessary.

The manager of the Fund has decided to pay a gross dividend of EUR 0.48 per participation on the participations Robeco Customized Euro Government Bonds Fund - EUR G (ISIN NL0012650451).

Shareholders not liable to Dutch domestic taxes are advised to contact their own advisor to discuss the effect of the deduction of 15% Dutch dividend tax on their own situation. Principal paying agent is ING Bank N.V. in Amsterdam.

The following schedule shall apply:

Agenda

Dividend dates

Dividend dates

Explanation

(Transfer Agent)

(Euronext)

Record date

7 June 2021

10 June 2021

Participating units issued up to Dealing Day

7 June 2021 are entitled for the dividend

distribution. Euronext will use the settlement

positions as of 10 June 2021.

Ex-dividend date

8 June 2021

9 June 2021

The NAV per participating unit will be quoted

ex-dividend as of the Dealing Day 8 June

2021. The NAV per participating unit of the

Dealing Day 8 June 2021 will be published

on 9 June 2021. Euronext will stamp this NAV

with date 9 June 2021.

Application for

23 June 2021

23 June 2021

Deadline for reinvestment application.

reinvestment

Reinvestment date

25 June 2021

28 June 2021

The Dealing Day of reinvestment will be 25

June 2021. Execution at Euronext will take

place on 28 June 2021.

Payment date cash

30 June 2021

30 June 2021

and shares

The boards of the Companies / the manager of the Fund

Rotterdam, 2 June 2021

Disclaimer

Rolinco NV published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
