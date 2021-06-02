Robeco Groep : Dividend 2020 for Robeco funds 2 Jun 2021

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.

Rolinco N.V.

Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.

Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.

Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.

Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.

(investment companies with variable capital under Dutch law, the "Companies")

Robeco (NL) Umbrella Fund II

(Dutch fund for joint account, the "Fund")

At the annual general meetings of shareholders held on 27 and 28 May 2021, the following dividends per share over the 2020 financial year were agreed:

ISIN Gross amount Dividend in EUR tax Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.: Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund NL0000289783 1.00 15% Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G NL0010366407 1.00 15% Rolinco N.V.: Rolinco NL0000289817 0.80 15% Rolinco - EUR G NL0010510798 0.80 15% Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.: Robeco Afrika Fonds NL0006238131 3.20 15% Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G NL0010510822 3.00 15% Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.: Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR G NL0010831046 1.40 15% Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR X NL0012650717 1.60 15% Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.: Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities - EUR G NL0010619748 2.40 15% Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.: Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G NL0011896998 2.60 15% Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR N NL0012375307 1.80 15% Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G NL0011354865 12.00 15% Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X NL0011354972 5.20 15% Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G NL0011354873 3.60 15% Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X NL0011354881 21.00* 15%

this amount will be increased in steps of EUR 0.20 until the amount per share is sufficient to meet the fiscal distribution obligation per record date if necessary.

The manager of the Fund has decided to pay a gross dividend of EUR 0.48 per participation on the participations Robeco Customized Euro Government Bonds Fund - EUR G (ISIN NL0012650451).

Shareholders not liable to Dutch domestic taxes are advised to contact their own advisor to discuss the effect of the deduction of 15% Dutch dividend tax on their own situation. Principal paying agent is ING Bank N.V. in Amsterdam.

The following schedule shall apply: