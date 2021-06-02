Robeco Groep : Dividend 2020 for Robeco funds 2 Jun 2021

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.
Rolinco N.V.
Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.
Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.
Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.
Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.
(investment companies with variable capital under Dutch law, the "Companies")
Robeco (NL) Umbrella Fund II
(Dutch fund for joint account, the "Fund")
At the annual general meetings of shareholders held on 27 and 28 May 2021, the following dividends per share over the 2020 financial year were agreed:
|
|
ISIN
|
Gross amount
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
in EUR
|
tax
|
Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.:
|
|
|
|
|
Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund
|
NL0000289783
|
1.00
|
15%
|
Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G
|
NL0010366407
|
1.00
|
15%
|
Rolinco N.V.:
|
|
|
|
|
Rolinco
|
NL0000289817
|
0.80
|
15%
|
Rolinco - EUR G
|
NL0010510798
|
0.80
|
15%
|
Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.:
|
|
|
|
|
Robeco Afrika Fonds
|
NL0006238131
|
3.20
|
15%
|
Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G
|
NL0010510822
|
3.00
|
15%
|
Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities N.V.:
|
|
|
|
|
Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR G
|
NL0010831046
|
1.40
|
15%
|
Robeco Customized US Large Cap Equities - EUR X
|
NL0012650717
|
1.60
|
15%
|
Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities N.V.:
|
|
|
|
|
Robeco US Conservative High Dividend Equities - EUR G
|
NL0010619748
|
2.40
|
15%
|
Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.:
|
|
|
|
|
Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G NL0011896998
|
2.60
|
15%
|
Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR N NL0012375307
|
1.80
|
15%
|
Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G
|
NL0011354865
|
12.00
|
15%
|
Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X
|
NL0011354972
|
5.20
|
15%
|
Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G
|
NL0011354873
|
3.60
|
15%
|
Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X
|
NL0011354881
|
21.00*
|
15%
-
this amount will be increased in steps of EUR 0.20 until the amount per share is sufficient to meet the fiscal distribution obligation per record date if necessary.
The manager of the Fund has decided to pay a gross dividend of EUR 0.48 per participation on the participations Robeco Customized Euro Government Bonds Fund - EUR G (ISIN NL0012650451).
Shareholders not liable to Dutch domestic taxes are advised to contact their own advisor to discuss the effect of the deduction of 15% Dutch dividend tax on their own situation. Principal paying agent is ING Bank N.V. in Amsterdam.
The following schedule shall apply:
|
Agenda
|
Dividend dates
|
Dividend dates
|
Explanation
|
|
(Transfer Agent)
|
(Euronext)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
7 June 2021
|
10 June 2021
|
Participating units issued up to Dealing Day
|
|
|
|
7 June 2021 are entitled for the dividend
|
|
|
|
distribution. Euronext will use the settlement
|
|
|
|
positions as of 10 June 2021.
|
Ex-dividend date
|
8 June 2021
|
9 June 2021
|
The NAV per participating unit will be quoted
|
|
|
|
ex-dividend as of the Dealing Day 8 June
|
|
|
|
2021. The NAV per participating unit of the
|
|
|
|
Dealing Day 8 June 2021 will be published
|
|
|
|
on 9 June 2021. Euronext will stamp this NAV
|
|
|
|
with date 9 June 2021.
|
Application for
|
23 June 2021
|
23 June 2021
|
Deadline for reinvestment application.
|
reinvestment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinvestment date
|
25 June 2021
|
28 June 2021
|
The Dealing Day of reinvestment will be 25
|
|
|
|
June 2021. Execution at Euronext will take
|
|
|
|
place on 28 June 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
Payment date cash
|
30 June 2021
|
30 June 2021
|
|
and shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
The boards of the Companies / the manager of the Fund
|
Rotterdam, 2 June 2021
Disclaimer
Rolinco NV published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:10:05 UTC.