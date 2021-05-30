Log in
Robeco Groep : Dividend 28 May 2021

05/30/2021 | 09:08am EDT
Rotterdam, 28 May 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Dividend for Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V., Rolinco N.V., Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V. and Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.

At the Annual General Meetings of shareholders of Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V., Rolinco N.V., Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V. and Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V. it has been decided to pay the following cash dividend (gross) per share for the 2020 financial year.

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.:

Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund (ISIN code: NL0000289783)

EUR 1.00

Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010366407)

EUR 1.00

Rolinco N.V.:

Rolinco (ISIN code: NL0000289817)

EUR 0.80

Rolinco - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510798)

EUR 0.80

Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.:

Robeco Afrika Fonds (ISIN code: NL0006238131)

EUR 3.20

Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510822)

EUR 3.00

Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.:

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011354865)

EUR 12.00

Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0011354972)

EUR 5.20

Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011896998)

EUR 2.60

Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR N (ISIN code: NL0012375307)

EUR 1.80

Robeco QI Emerging Sustainable Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0015436098)

EUR 0.00

Robeco QI Emerging Sustainable Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0015436080)

EUR 0.00

Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011354873)

EUR 3.60

Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0011354881)

EUR 21.00

if necessary this amount will be increased in steps of EUR 0.20 until the amount per share is sufficient to meet the fiscal distribution obligation per record date.

The Funds are required to deduct 15% Dutch dividend tax on these dividend payments, which will be borne by the shareholders.

The various dividend dates are as shown in the following table:

Agenda

Dividend dates (Transfer

Dividend dates

Explanation

Agent)

(Euronext)

Record date

7 June 2021

10 June 2021

Participating units issued up to Dealing

Day 7 June 2021 are entitled for the

dividend distribution. Euronext will use

the settlement positions as of 10 June

2021.

Ex-dividend date

8 June 2021

9 June 2021

The NAV per participating unit will be

quoted ex-dividend as of the Dealing

Day 8 June 2021. The NAV per

participating unit of the Dealing Day 8

June 2021 will be published on 9 June

2021. Euronext will stamp this NAV with

date 9 June 2021.

Application for reinvestment

23 June 2021

23 June 2021

Deadline for reinvestment application.

Reinvestment date

25 June 2021

28 June 2021

The Dealing Day of reinvestment will be

25 June 2021. Execution at Euronext

will take place on 28 June 2021.

Payment date cash and shares

30 June 2021

30 June 2021

Disclaimer

Rolinco NV published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 13:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS