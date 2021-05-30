Robeco Groep : Dividend 28 May 2021

Rotterdam, 28 May 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Dividend for Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V., Rolinco N.V., Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V. and Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.

At the Annual General Meetings of shareholders of Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V., Rolinco N.V., Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V. and Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V. it has been decided to pay the following cash dividend (gross) per share for the 2020 financial year.

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund N.V.:

Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund (ISIN code: NL0000289783) EUR 1.00 Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010366407) EUR 1.00 Rolinco N.V.: Rolinco (ISIN code: NL0000289817) EUR 0.80 Rolinco - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510798) EUR 0.80 Robeco Afrika Fonds N.V.: Robeco Afrika Fonds (ISIN code: NL0006238131) EUR 3.20 Robeco Afrika Fonds - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0010510822) EUR 3.00 Robeco Umbrella Fund I N.V.: Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011354865) EUR 12.00 Robeco QI Global Developed Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0011354972) EUR 5.20 Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011896998) EUR 2.60 Robeco QI Global Developed Enhanced Index Equities Fund - EUR N (ISIN code: NL0012375307) EUR 1.80 Robeco QI Emerging Sustainable Conservative Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0015436098) EUR 0.00 Robeco QI Emerging Sustainable Conservative Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0015436080) EUR 0.00 Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR G (ISIN code: NL0011354873) EUR 3.60 Robeco QI Global Multi-Factor Equities Fund - EUR X (ISIN code: NL0011354881) EUR 21.00

if necessary this amount will be increased in steps of EUR 0.20 until the amount per share is sufficient to meet the fiscal distribution obligation per record date.

The Funds are required to deduct 15% Dutch dividend tax on these dividend payments, which will be borne by the shareholders.

The various dividend dates are as shown in the following table: