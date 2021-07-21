Log in
Robern® IQ™ Digital Lockbox Offers Discreet Storage, Peace Of Mind

07/21/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
BRISTOL, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robern is proud to announce the launch of its newest optional accessory – the Robern IQ Digital Lock Box – scaled to fit most Robern Medicine Cabinets with the technological advancements that have become synonymous with the Robern brand. Whether to keep medicines out of reach, to find a secure place for passports, or the perfect spot to tuck away creams and other personal items, the Robern IQ Digital Lock Box provides smart, safe and secure storage within the medicine cabinet along with peace of mind within the home.

Secure and reliable home and remote access based upon the operator’s preferences the battery powered IQ Digital Lock Box is easy-to-use. The owner can access the lock box by the digital touch keypad, by using the IQ smart phone application (compatible with iOS or Android) or by using the back- up keys. Low battery alerts will appear on the IQ Digital Lock Box and the app when it is time to replace the batteries.

The IQ app offers a variety of ways to keep your security in check and is customizable based on the user’s needs:

  • A dashboard of lock box usage provides a timely snap shot of recent or long-term activity – giving the user visibility to all activity surrounding the lock box
  • Notifications and alerts are pushed out via the app to keep the lock box owner(s) informed of all activity
  • Convenient event scheduling and daily medication reminders can be set for every member of the family
  • An audio alarm sends an alert if the lock box detects any tampering with a shock and vibration monitor and three-axis tilt sensor
  • The owner has the ability to monitor more than one IQ Digital Lock Box through a single app with a technical support hotline available to allow remote access in case of an emergency

Each IQ Digital Lock Box has a unique model serial number and registration code and comes with detailed instructions to easily install the lock box into the Robern cabinet, download the IQ Digital Lock Box application, and connect to the lock box. An impeccably engineered mounting system was designed for smooth, seamless installation and to ensure secure placement to prevent removal of the lock box.

The lock box can be adjusted to any height for comfortable access to the contents. The IQ Digital Lock Box is available in gray to discreetly blend in with most Robern cabinet interiors. Images

About ROBERN
Robern believes that people’s everyday routines should never feel ordinary. That’s why its mission is to craft mirrors, vanities, medicine cabinets and lighting options that are beyond the expected—blending thoughtful design, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship and quality materials into products that will transform people’s styling spaces and reflect their individual style.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robern grew out of Rosa and Bernie Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach to designing highly personalized styling spaces remains at the heart of what Robern does. Their commitment to craftsmanship and fine materials is evident in every piece Robern makes out of its Bristol headquarters. In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the brand’s comprehensive and thoughtful approach to exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern remains the answer for designers, architects and consumers seeking out the finest in modern, sophisticated cabinetry, vanities, mirrors and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About KOHLER®
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

Contact:
Robin Richter
Kohler Co.
444 HIghland Drive
Kohler Wisconsin, 53044
920-457-4441
http://www.robern.com/



© GlobeNewswire 2021
