Robern® IQ™ Digital Lockbox Offers Discreet Storage, Peace Of Mind

BRISTOL, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robern is proud to announce the launch of its newest optional accessory – the Robern IQ Digital Lock Box – scaled to fit most Robern Medicine Cabinets with the technological advancements that have become synonymous with the Robern brand. Whether to keep medicines out of reach, to find a secure place for passports, or the perfect spot to tuck away creams and other personal items, the Robern IQ Digital Lock Box provides smart, safe and secure storage within the medicine cabinet along with peace of mind within the home.



Secure and reliable home and remote access based upon the operator’s preferences the battery powered IQ Digital Lock Box is easy-to-use. The owner can access the lock box by the digital touch keypad, by using the IQ smart phone application (compatible with iOS or Android) or by using the back- up keys. Low battery alerts will appear on the IQ Digital Lock Box and the app when it is time to replace the batteries.

The IQ app offers a variety of ways to keep your security in check and is customizable based on the user’s needs:

A dashboard of lock box usage provides a timely snap shot of recent or long-term activity – giving the user visibility to all activity surrounding the lock box



Notifications and alerts are pushed out via the app to keep the lock box owner(s) informed of all activity



Convenient event scheduling and daily medication reminders can be set for every member of the family



An audio alarm sends an alert if the lock box detects any tampering with a shock and vibration monitor and three-axis tilt sensor



The owner has the ability to monitor more than one IQ Digital Lock Box through a single app with a technical support hotline available to allow remote access in case of an emergency

Each IQ Digital Lock Box has a unique model serial number and registration code and comes with detailed instructions to easily install the lock box into the Robern cabinet, download the IQ Digital Lock Box application, and connect to the lock box. An impeccably engineered mounting system was designed for smooth, seamless installation and to ensure secure placement to prevent removal of the lock box.

The lock box can be adjusted to any height for comfortable access to the contents. The IQ Digital Lock Box is available in gray to discreetly blend in with most Robern cabinet interiors. Images

