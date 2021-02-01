Log in
Robert Half : Again Recognized by FORTUNE as One of "World's Most Admired Companies®"

02/01/2021 | 05:19pm EST
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been named to FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. Robert Half has been selected as a "Most Admired Company" for 24 consecutive years, and the company remains the top-ranked staffing firm. 

Those considered for FORTUNE's list include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. businesses in FORTUNE's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. The pool was narrowed down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 firms in 30 countries. Executives, directors and analysts from these businesses rated organizations in their own industry on nine criteria — from investment value to social responsibility — to determine the best-regarded companies.

"This is the 24th consecutive year we have been named to this FORTUNE list, and to be recognized as a "Most Admired Company" showcases the value Robert Half brings to our clients and their businesses every single day," said M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "It underscores that our people, our technology, our brands and our operating models are key differentiators, helping us to retain our leading position."

About Robert Half 
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.  

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to succeed. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-again-recognized-by-fortune-as-one-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-301219462.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2021
