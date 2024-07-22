STORY: ::July 21, 2024

::Hyannis Port, Massachusetts

:: Robert Kennedy Jr praises Biden after his

withdrawal, calls Harris a 'war hawk'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr./U.S. independent presidential candidate

"I want to begin by commending President Biden for a career in public service, a long, long career and representing and serving our country. And for his handling of the many difficulties and challenges, personal challenges and tragedies he suffered during his life."

"If the Democrats do what I suspect they're going to do, which is to anoint Kamala Harris, a vice president who is monumentally unpopular within her own party. They're doing it because it's the easiest way to hold on to the money."

"She is a war hawk. You know, the Democratic Party was always the peace party. Kamala Harris is a war hawk on Ukraine. She's a war hawk on China. I think that we should be figuring out ways to coexist with the rest of the world as best we can. And of course, we need to protect our national security. I think she's not going to do anything about the national deficit. I've never heard her speak about the crime disease epidemic. I think she's a product of the corporate control of our democracy, and she's one of the authors of and in terms of civil rights, she has one of the worst civil rights record of any public officials."

Kennedy criticized the potential Democratic nomination of Kamala Harris for the presidency, labeling her as a "war hawk" and doubting her leadership record and policies.

"She's a war hawk on China. I think that we should be figuring out ways to coexist with the rest of the world as best we can. And of course, we need to protect our national security. I think she's not going to do anything about the national deficit. I've never heard her speak about the crime disease epidemic. I think she's a product of the corporate control of our democracy, and she's one of the authors of and in terms of civil rights, she has one of the worst civil rights record of any public officials."

Kennedy also denounced President Trump's populist appeal as fraudulent and accused him of prioritizing corporate interests over the American public.

Kennedy supporters range across the political spectrum, from liberal to conservative to independent, and some polls show he would had drawn voters from Trump and Biden both.