Robert Wrubel Named Chief Innovation and Partnerships Officer at DeVry University

Technology has dramatically changed how Americans live and work, and the skills needed for jobs today and careers of tomorrow. The application of continuous improvement has evolved to continuous innovation. To accelerate DeVry’s innovation, Robert Wrubel is being appointed as DeVry University’s new Chief Innovation and Partnerships Officer, effective today.

Wrubel is a seasoned, innovative executive with deep experience in both Fortune 500 organizations and breakthrough startup companies. He has spent more than two decades in Silicon Valley bringing powerful new ideas and companies to life in diverse categories, including online education, search engines, digital media and advertising, eCommerce and alternative health and fitness. Wrubel is known for taking ideas, companies and concepts from the frontier of new markets and creating unique new business models and consumer experiences, having built such innovative brands as Ask Jeeves, Apollo Group, University of Phoenix, Knowledge Adventure, Jump Start, Yoga Works, Generation Tux and zTailors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of technological change in nearly every aspect of our lives. In higher education, it’s imperative that innovation is at the core of what we do in order to help learners thrive in a workforce that is shaped by technology,” said Tom Monahan, president and CEO of DeVry University. “We are pleased to have Rob Wrubel join DeVry to drive innovation strategies and processes throughout the university, specifically with differentiated programs and services that connect workforce needs and employer requirements in today’s technology-driven marketplace.”

Prior to DeVry, Wrubel was an executive with Noodle Partners, an online program manager delivering educational services, including marketing, enrollment, learning design, technology and student support, to U.S.-based colleges and universities hoping to bring their programs online. Likewise, he was CEO of HotChalk, a provider of online educational programs and services to non-profit colleges and universities supporting business models and growth strategies, which is now owned by Noodle Partners. He was also chief innovation officer and executive vice president at Apollo Education Group, a global online educational services company.

Wrubel holds an undergraduate degree from Yale University, where he imparted his expertise to the Yale University Digital Strategy Advisory Board and was an advisor and mentor to the Yale University Yale Entrepreneurship Institute.

“I’m looking forward to joining DeVry University, with its steadfast founding in innovation and technology,” said Rob Wrubel. “With technology changing so rapidly, my focus will be to lead DeVry in breakthrough innovation – in leadership, idea development and executive, creating networks and ensuring efficient innovation processes. As the world of work is changing so rapidly by automation and next generation technology, it’s vitally important that educators embrace and keep pace with innovation in order to ensure its students are prepared for the workforce they are entering.”

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931 by Dr. Herman DeVry, the university offers online and hybrid undergraduate and graduate degree programs in academic disciplines that prepare students to thrive in the digital economy. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more, visit devry.edu.

