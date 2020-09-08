Robin.io Announces Availability of Robin Storage on Red Hat Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io today announced that Robin Storage is now available through Red Hat Marketplace . Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.



Robin Storage is a container-native storage solution that brings advanced data management capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift. It is a CSI-compliant block storage solution with bare-metal performance that seamlessly integrates with Kubernetes-native administrative tooling such as Kubectl, Helm Charts, and Operators. Its application-focused approach to data management on Red Hat OpenShift simplifies data locality, data protection and multi-cloud portability for complex stateful applications.

*** Download the Robin Storage Solution Brief

“We are excited to launch Robin Storage on Red Hat Marketplace,” said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io. “Red Hat OpenShift customers can now leverage the advanced data management capabilities of Robin Storage in a complete self-service mode. It is easy to install Robin Storage with just a few clicks from the Red Hat OpenShift console, and the metering and billing is seamlessly handled by the Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace elevates customer experience by making it frictionless to try new solutions on Red Hat OpenShift. We are also working with the Red Hat Marketplace team to bring consumption-based pricing to customers, which will give them greater flexibility of paying for only what they use, without entering into long-term contracts.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Robin Storage that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Robin.io and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM general manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

Additional Resources

About Robin.io

Robin.io provides an application and data management platform that enables enterprises and telecom service providers to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, the Robin Cloud-Native Platform allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

Robin.io, the Robin.io logo and Robin Cloud-Native Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Robin.io and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.