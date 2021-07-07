Robinhood IPO faces threat of retail snub on Reddit

July 7 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc,
which helped enable the "meme stock" frenzy earlier this year
and later attracted flak for its handling of the trading mania,
is facing pushback on social media forums against its initial
public offering.
Many individual investors are planning to shun the stock
market debut, and several posts in recent days urging users to
not buy into the IPO have received thousands of upvotes,
discussions in online forums on Reddit showed.
"Just ignore the Robinhood IPO entirely," said a post on the
r/Superstonk subreddit, which also advised traders to transfer
out to Fidelity's trading platform.
Robinhood, which has reserved shares in the IPO for retail
investors, declined to comment.
The company came under scrutiny after this year's trading
frenzy in the so-called meme stocks such as GameStop.
Its handling of the frenzy, marred with glitches and followed by
trading restrictions, attracted the wrath of many of its users
and U.S. lawmakers.
Since then, a number of threads on social media forums have
called for users to boycott the platform entirely.
"Just forget Robinhood altogether. Let them go down in
lawsuits and loss of customer base," said another recent post
with more than 7,000 upvotes.
Another Redditor said, "Robinhood has not even been able to
keep their app working properly, has not been able to fill
orders promptly, has consistently provided incorrect info to
users about their trades."
Robinhood experienced crypto trading and display issues on
its platform for about an hour late on Friday.
Last week, Robinhood filed for its widely anticipated market
flotation that revealed massive user growth while also flagging
a number of investigations by prosecutors and regulators.
Earlier this year, the trading app operator launched a new
platform to provide retail investors with the opportunity to buy
shares in IPOs. Robinhood is reserving 20% to 35% of its IPO
shares for such investors.
In its IPO filing, the company also warned investors that it
could become a meme stock, saying that large participation from
retail investors could trigger volatility in the trading price
of its stock.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Anirban Sen
and Sriraj Kalluvila)