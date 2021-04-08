Robinhood Q1 cryptocurrency traders jump six-fold to 9.5 mln

April 8 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood said on
Thursday that 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency on its
platform during the first quarter of 2021, soaring nearly
six-fold from the previous quarter.
Cyrptocurrencies are finding wider acceptance with a growing
list of firms investing in or holding bitcoin, including
electric-car maker Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest
asset manager, and payments companies Square and PayPal.
The price of bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency,
rose more than 300% in 2020 and last month hit a record high of
$61,781.83, but has since come off its highs.
Robinhood currently allows customers to buy, sell and hold
cryptocurrencies, and had said it plans to give customers the
ability to deposit and withdraw them for transfers to other
wallets as well.
