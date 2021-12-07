Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Robinhood files to terminate share sale from backers

12/07/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

(Reuters) -Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it was seeking a termination of the resale of its common shares by certain investors including affiliates of venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Ribbit.

Shares in the Menlo Park-based company were up 2.9% at $23.39 in extended trading.

Robinhood said it had been under a contractual obligation to let those early shareholders exit some of their stake but was now seeking a termination as the obligation had expired.

In a regulatory filing in August, Robinhood had registered for the sale of nearly 98 million shares by early shareholders including ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures, and noted that it would not receive any of the proceeds.

That had angered some retail investors, who groused in online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pNickel Mines to buy 70% stake in Indonesia project for $525 million
RE
05:53pRobinhood files to terminate share sale from backers
RE
05:50pAustralia plans to update regulatory framework for payment systems
RE
05:50pCommunications Services Up As Comcast View Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:48pNestle cuts L'Oreal stake by selling $10 billion worth of shares
RE
05:46pTech Rallies As Apple, Intel Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:44pHow Big Tech is faring against U.S. lawsuits and probes
RE
05:37pConsumer Cos Up As Strong Holiday Season Seen -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.07% to 113.57 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.16% to $1.3244 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XP..
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS