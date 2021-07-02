Log in
Robinhood resolves issue with crypto trading on its platform

07/02/2021 | 09:27pm EDT
July 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the app-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it had resolved an outage affecting crypto trading on its platform after briefly experiencing a service interruption.

"We take any interruption in service seriously and we’re sorry to anyone impacted by tonight’s brief disruption. We’ve resolved the issue and are here to help if you need us," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RobinhoodApp/status/1411127641973821440.

Robinhood experienced crypto trading and display issues on its platform for about an hour late Friday.

At one point, more than 1,000 users were complaining about issues with Robinhood in the North America region, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Robinhood, which has been at the center of Wall Street's recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday filed for its initial public offering. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
