Robinhood resolves issue with crypto trading on its platform

July 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the app-based
brokerage firm, said on Friday it had resolved an outage
affecting crypto trading on its platform after briefly
experiencing a service interruption.
"We take any interruption in service seriously and we’re
sorry to anyone impacted by tonight’s brief disruption. We’ve
resolved the issue and are here to help if you need us," the
company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RobinhoodApp/status/1411127641973821440.
Robinhood experienced crypto trading and display issues on
its platform for about an hour late Friday.
At one point, more than 1,000 users were complaining about
issues with Robinhood in the North America region, according to
outage monitoring website Downdetector.
Robinhood, which has been at the center of Wall Street's
recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday filed for its initial
public offering.
