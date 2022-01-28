Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Robinhood shares slump to lowest level since IPO

01/28/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed same logo in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc fell more than 14% and were set to open Friday's session at their lowest level since the stock's IPO in July after the commission-free brokerage posted a quarterly loss on Thursday evening.

The company reported a net loss of $423 million for the three months ended December, compared to a profit a year earlier, and its costs more than doubled.

Like many tech start-ups, Robinhood has yet to turn a profit following its IPO. Its monthly active users declined 8% from the sequentially previous quarter as retail investors pulled back from the market.

"Robinhood was one of the pandemic darlings. Almost exactly a year ago, it sat at the center of the meme stock mania. And that has clearly cooled off as we headed into a new year," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said.

"Its popularity seems to be on the decline. And its revenue growth is following in the wake of its declining popularity. So when you when you sum all that together, it likely has a choppy road in front of it."

The stock was trading at $9.93 before the bell on Friday. The share price at its IPO in July last year was $38 and its record high in August was $85.

Short interest in Robinhood was $501 million, or 10.77% of float, with about $127 million worth of shares shorted over the last 30 days alone, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

The stock was also among the most active and watched on retail trading forum Stocktwits and trending discussions on Reddit as well.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Medha Singh and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -6.45% 11.61 Delayed Quote.-34.63%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -2.10% 194.83 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44aUK company liquidations surge to record high in late 2021
RE
08:42aU.S. consumer spending falls in December; inflation increases
RE
08:41aEngland's COVID R number drops again - UKHSA
RE
08:40aGold set for weekly loss as dollar thrives on U.S. rate hike talk
RE
08:36aRobinhood shares slump to lowest level since IPO
RE
08:33aTurkey keeps lira in check with low-key interventions-sources
RE
08:33aTurkey central bank likely spent $600 mln to $1 bln in fx reserv…
RE
08:33aTurkey central bank continued smaller-scale market interventions…
RE
08:32aGoogle to invest up to $1 billion in India's Bharti Airtel
RE
08:32aFTSE Down, Long Gilts Could Remain in Sweet Spot
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump again as January rout rumbles on
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Nokia Oyj : , China Mobile and MediaTek achieve new 5G Standalone speed..

HOT NEWS