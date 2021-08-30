Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

08/30/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue.

Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform.

Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

Retail brokers such as Robinhood send their customers' orders to wholesale brokers rather than exchanges in the controversial practice known by the acronym PFOF.

Gensler said that in addition to making a small spread on each trade, wholesalers or market makers also get data, the first look at a trade and the ability to match buyers and sellers from the order flow they pay retail brokers.

"That may not be the most efficient markets for the 2020s," Gensler told Barron's in the interview.

Gensler did not say whether the SEC had found instances where conflicts of interest had harmed investors.

The SEC is scrutinizing PFOF over concerns it may incentivize brokers to send customer orders to trading platforms that maximize their own profit instead of providing customers the best execution for their trades.

Shares of Robinhood closed down 6.9% at $43.64. The stock went public in late July and has gained about 25% since, according to Refinitiv data.

Robinhood's simple interface has made it popular with investors trading from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and contributed to wild rides in shares of companies like GameStop Corp, among other meme stocks.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. 2.07% 209.2 Delayed Quote.987.85%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 3.64% 288.47 Delayed Quote.18.84%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -6.89% 43.64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pFaa says u.s. air carriers prohibited from operating at any altitude over much of afghanistan -statement
RE
05:07pRobinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
RE
05:04pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:43pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks end at record highs as oil prices gain
RE
04:40pS&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk
RE
04:39pS&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk
RE
04:30pOil settles up as U.S. producers, refiners assess storm damage
RE
04:14pColonial Pipeline expects to return main lines to service on Monday after Ida
RE
04:14pColonial pipeline plans to complete safety assessment and infrastructure checks by monday evening
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks end at record highs as oil prices gain
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS