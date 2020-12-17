Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Robinhood to pay $65 million fine to settle SEC charges of misleading customers

12/17/2020 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Popular online brokerage Robinhood has agreed to pay a $65 million fine to settle charges that it misled customers, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

The day before, a Massachusetts securities regulator accused https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-massachusetts-robinhood/massachusetts-regulator-accuses-robinhood-of-failing-to-protect-investors-idUKKBN28Q22J the firm of engaging in aggressive tactics to attract inexperienced investors and failing to prevent outages on its trading platform.

The SEC charged the company with failing to inform customers about payments it received from trading firms to route customer orders through them, a move that resulted in customers paying higher prices to execute trades.

Between 2015 and late 2018, the SEC said, Robinhood made misleading statements and omissions on its website in response to customer questions about its largest revenue source.

"When describing how it made money ... one of Robinhood's selling points to customers was that trading was 'commission free,' but due in large part to its unusually high payment for order flow rates, Robinhood customers' orders were executed at prices that were inferior to other brokers' prices," the SEC found.

In aggregate that deprived customers of $34.1 million even after taking into account the savings from not paying a commission.

The California-based firm made these statements amid a period of rapid growth, the regulator added.

"There are many new companies seeking to harness the power of technology to provide alternative ways for people to invest their money," added Erin Schneider, who leads SEC's San Francisco regional office.

"But innovation does not negate responsibility under the federal securities laws."

The financial technology startup, which has been credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, neither admitted nor denied guilt, while agreeing to pay the penalty.

Robinhood also agreed to retain an independent consultant to review its policies and procedures relating to customer communications, payment for order flow and best execution of customer orders.

"The settlement relates to historical practices that do not reflect Robinhood today," the company's chief legal officer, Dan Gallagher, said in a statement.

"We recognize the responsibility that comes with having helped millions of investors make their first investments, and we're committed to continuing to evolve Robinhood as we grow to meet our customers' needs."

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aUK says chances of Brexit trade deal below 50%, despite EU optimism
RE
10:50aRobinhood to pay $65 million fine to settle SEC charges of misleading customers
RE
10:44aICE exchange to host UK emissions auctions from next year
RE
10:39aAMERICAN ARCHITECTURAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : December FGIA Industry Update to Market Studies Now Available
PU
10:37aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Report of Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Turchin
PU
10:35aAMAZON COM : Walmart partners with TikTok to sell merchandise while livestreaming
RE
10:32aGlobal stocks gain on stimulus, Brexit hopes
RE
10:31aS&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs as stimulus bets offset higher jobless claims
RE
10:27aBank of England's Bailey apologises to investors in collapsed fund
RE
10:25aU.S. Unemployment Claims Rise to 885,000 for Week of Dec. 12 -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
3ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ