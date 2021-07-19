Log in
Robins Kaplan LLP : Names New Chief Operating, Talent and Administrative Officers

07/19/2021 | 10:09am EDT
National trial firm Robins Kaplan LLP® announced today that Thomas Schwartz has been named Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Shelley Gilliss has been named Chief Talent and Administrative Officer.

Schwartz currently serves as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and will now serve in a combined COO/CFO role. He joined the firm in 2019 and brings 30 years of experience that spans a number of industries. He was recently named a “Notable Leader in Finance” by Twin Cities Business, in large part for his quick work in adapting Robins Kaplan’s finance and accounting systems to a remote-work model when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the firm’s offices.

Schwartz’s extensive experience in the health care, technology, and business advisory sectors brings valuable insights to enhance the firm’s ability to deliver world-class service matched to clients’ business and financial goals.

Dr. Gilliss joined the firm in 2004 and most recently served as Chief Business Intelligence Officer. She holds a bachelor of chemical engineering and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering, both from the University of Minnesota. She was recently named to the Minnesota 500 list, recognizing the most powerful and influential leaders in Minnesota.

Dr. Gilliss leads Acumen Powered by Robins Kaplan™, the firm’s suite of interdisciplinary professional services, differentiated by the firm’s litigation focus and commitment to helping its clients win what matters most. With Acumen, Robins Kaplan combines over 85 years of trial experience with the expertise of Ph.D. scientists, engineers, financial and economic consultants, as well as dedicated Ediscovery professionals, who together leverage cutting-edge technologies to help clients increase efficiency, reduce costs, and develop specialized solutions to meet their business goals.

“We are thrilled to have Tom and Shelley take on these new roles at the firm,” said Ronald J. Schutz, chair of the firm’s executive board. “They are proven leaders whose track records of success will continue to optimize our operational effectiveness and improve upon client service in an evolving legal landscape.”

About Robins Kaplan LLP®

Robins Kaplan is among the nation’s premier trial law firms, with more than 225 lawyers located in Bismarck, N.D.; Boston; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New York; Silicon Valley; and Sioux Falls, S.D. The firm litigates, mediates, and arbitrates high-stakes, complex disputes, repeatedly earning national recognition. Firm clients include—as both plaintiffs and defendants—numerous Fortune 500 corporations, emerging markets companies, entrepreneurs, and individuals.


© Business Wire 2021
