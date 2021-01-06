Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing

01/06/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) announced today that it plans to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered by the Company’s stockholders has not yet been determined. Roblox intends to commence the direct listing following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Filing of Financial Statements
AQ
05:59pPan Global Reports Further New Significant Drill Results at La Romana, Southern Spain
NE
05:58pRoblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
BU
05:58pROBLOX : Raises $520M led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group
BU
05:56pRUMBLEON : What's the Difference Between a V-6 and V-8 Engine?
PU
05:53pRoblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO - sources
RE
05:51pREALOGY : Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Its $600 Million Offering Of Senior Notes
PR
05:50pSkychain Provides Update on LOI to Purchase 20 Mw Crypto Hosting Facility in Quebec
NE
05:48pFinancials Soar As 10-Year Yield Tops 1% For First Time Since March - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pPetrox Announces New Website
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chines..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ