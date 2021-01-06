Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roblox : Raises $520M led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group

01/06/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roblox, a global online platform bringing people together through play, announced today it has raised $520 million in new Series H funding at a purchase price of $45.00 per share led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group. The Investment Group of Santa Barbara and Warner Music Group, along with several current investors, also participated in this round. The Series H funding values the company at $29.5 billion and the proceeds from the financing will advance Roblox’s growth initiatives and mission to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Altimeter, Dragoneer and the other new investors,” said David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox. “We look forward to working with all of them as we continue our mission to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experience, from play to work, and learning among billions of users.”

“While once viewed as a gaming platform, Roblox has emerged as a definitive global community connecting millions of people through communication, entertainment and commerce,” said Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter. “And as the world moves toward a hybrid future - where online and offline community and learning co-exist, we are proud to back a values-driven business that takes seriously its obligation to build an inclusive, creative, and positive community.”

“Roblox has built a unique and imaginative virtual experience with a growing, loyal community, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to support the company at this stage of its development,” said Marc Stad, Founder and Managing Partner of Dragoneer Investment Group. “We look forward to partnering with the Roblox team as they continue to execute on a compelling growth strategy and capitalize on the substantial opportunities ahead.”

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, an average of more than 31 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over seven million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About Altimeter Capital

Altimeter is a leading technology focused investment firm based in Silicon Valley with over $15 billion in assets from endowments, foundations, and family offices. Altimeter has a history of backing exceptional founders building iconic technology companies and seeks to invest and advise companies throughout their life cycle - from VC to IPO and beyond. Altimeter manages a variety of funds - VC, SPV, SPAC, and Hedge Fund - to support this mission. Representative investments include: Snowflake, Bytedance, Unity, Twilio, Okta, Pinduoduo, Uber, Zillow, Epic, Mongo, Sea Limited, and DataRobot.

About Dragoneer

Dragoneer is a San Francisco-based, growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $12 billion in long-duration capital from many of the world’s leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. Dragoneer has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm’s track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses. Dragoneer has been an investor in companies such as Airbnb, Alibaba, AppFolio, Bytedance, Chime, Datadog, Doordash, Duck Creek, Farfetch, Nubank, Pinterest, PointClickCare, Slack, Snowflake, Spotify, Uber, and others.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Filing of Financial Statements
AQ
05:59pPan Global Reports Further New Significant Drill Results at La Romana, Southern Spain
NE
05:58pRoblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
BU
05:58pROBLOX : Raises $520M led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group
BU
05:56pRUMBLEON : What's the Difference Between a V-6 and V-8 Engine?
PU
05:53pRoblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO - sources
RE
05:51pREALOGY : Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Its $600 Million Offering Of Senior Notes
PR
05:50pSkychain Provides Update on LOI to Purchase 20 Mw Crypto Hosting Facility in Quebec
NE
05:48pFinancials Soar As 10-Year Yield Tops 1% For First Time Since March - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pPetrox Announces New Website
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chines..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ