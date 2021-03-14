Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roblox : to Host Investor Day

03/14/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN MATEO - Feb. 22, 2021 - Roblox Corporation ('Roblox') today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. The event will be accessible here.

The session will be held in connection with Roblox's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the registration statement may be obtained, when available, from Roblox Corporation, c/o Investor Relations, 970 Park Place, San Mateo, CA 94403.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CONTACTS

Anna Yen
Roblox Investor Relations
ir@roblox.com

Teresa Brewer
Roblox Corporate Communications
press@roblox.com

Disclaimer

Roblox Corporation published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 17:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pDAIMLER  : 2021 Pre-Season Test, Day 3
PU
02:24pDGAP-ADHOC  : IMMOFINANZ AG: Publication of the -2-
DJ
02:24pIMMOFINANZ AG : Publication of the intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG
EQ
02:11pGREENPRO CAPITAL  : AI Accounting Enters into Strategic Agreement with iBizzCloud
PU
02:08pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of ATH, APO, WIFI, BMTC, WSFS, ENBL, ET, HGV, MIK, TLND, SVBI, and SHBI
PR
02:07pLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, MGLN, PBCT, PRAH, PTVCA, RNET, SMTX, and TPCO
PR
02:06pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:04pINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
GL
02:03pPANASONIC  : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves - FT
RE
01:58pASTRAZENECA  : Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ