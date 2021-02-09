Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RoboSense : Releases the Latest Version of its Sensor Evaluation System for Autonomous Driving

02/09/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RS-Reference 2.1 Can Efficiently Evaluate the Performance of the LiDAR and Multi-Sensor Fusion Sensing System

RoboSense LiDAR (https://robosense.ai/) today released the latest version of the ground truth data system and evaluation tool chain RS-Reference 2.1, used for LiDARs and multi-sensor fusion systems performance evaluation. The original RS-Reference version was launched in the market in 2016, when the automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 project was established. Used by global OEMs and Tier1s, the system has been continuously improved and upgraded with more efficient and useful evaluation function modules and software tool chains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005689/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

While the evaluation function modules can be liked to an exam, the ground truth data is the "answer" for the evaluation of the perception system. Therefore, the accuracy of ground truth data must be significantly higher than the device under test (DuT) in all aspects including detection performance and geometric error.

The ground truth data, usually stored in the PB-Level, includes dynamic information such as obstacle types, speeds, and locations, and static information such as lane lines and road boundaries.

Data labeling quality and data generation efficiency are the key factors to ground truth data.

  • The RS-Reference system provides a set of ground truth data generation and evaluation solutions, and outputs detection performance and geometric error indicators with a labeling efficiency close to 1:1. This is significantly more accurate than real-time perception, manual labeling and traditional labeling tools.
  • High performance and mature sensor data collection system: the RS-Reference system contains the RoboSense 128-beam LiDAR RS-Ruby, Leopard camera, Continental 408 millimeter-wave radar, GI-6695 RTK, and two added RoboSense RS-Bpearl LiDAR for near-field blind spots in the 2.1 version.
  • Detached roof-mounted deployment without vehicle body modification: the RS-Reference system adapts to different vehicle sizes, does not occupy the sensor installation position of the DuTs, and directly evaluates the intelligent driving system that is consistent with the sensor sets of commercial vehicles.
  • Vastly improved/accumulated perception algorithm and offline processing mechanism: The algorithm is key to smart labeling instead of manual labeling, and is responsible for the extraction of ground truth data. The RS-Reference system uses a customized and dedicated offline perception algorithm, which is the product of RoboSense’s 13+ years’ of accumulated experience of LiDAR sensing algorithm technology. It performs a “full life process tracking and identification" for each obstacle data, and extracts all ground truth data from each frame. The RS-Reference system can pick up speed and acceleration labeling, and accurately delineate the size of the labeling frame through comprehensive shape and size information. The system is also capable of accurately dividing obstacles that are in close proximity to each other in complex scenes.
  • Full-stack evaluation tool chain: it includes data collection tools, sensor calibration tools, visualization tools, manual verification tools, evaluation tools, etc. The 2.1 version upgrades the data management platform and adds the scene semantic labeling function that serves every step of the evaluation process.
  • Individual sensor evaluation in the multi-sensor fusion system: not only can the RS-Reference system evaluate the result of intelligent driving's perception fusion, but it can also provide targeted solutions based on the features of different types of sensors such as LiDAR, millimeter wave radar, and camera. Dedicated or customized tool modules can be developed according to customer needs for further in-depth analysis of the performance of the sensing system.
  • Extended application value of the RS-Reference: includes planning and control algorithm development support, which is able to generate massive ground truth data to build simulation scenes, and can evaluate road-side perception systems.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aPUBLIC SERVICE : Field operations? That's music to her ears.
PU
08:21aDistributed Energy Resources Evolve the Role of Electricity Suppliers
GL
08:19aBitcoin soars toward $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
08:18aOTELLO : Bemobi IPO successfully completed
AQ
08:18aCOMMERCE BANK OF ARIZONA : announces Paul Tees as Tucson Market President
PR
08:17aEAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aFIFTH THIRD BANK : Launches Digital Financial Literacy Program for Children
BU
08:15aAM BEST : to Participate in Webinar Focusing on ERM Practices in U.S. Fraternal Life Insurance Industry
BU
08:15aInternational Lithium Increases Private Placement to $3,000,000
NE
08:13aALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : IIROC Trading Halt - AD.UN
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
5AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ