RobotShop Launches Its Niche Marketplace in Robotics

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

RobotShop.com, the world's leading source of robotics technology, today announces a major pivot by enhancing its online activities to include a Marketplace, allowing manufacturers and suppliers of robotics products to sell directly on its e-commerce platform.

Since its founding in 2003, RobotShop has become the most visited robotics website in the world. Present in several territories including Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia, RobotShop sells in more than 200 countries and today offers more than 500 different brands representing thousands of robots or parts and components used to build robotic applications. The creation of the Marketplace will allow RobotShop to increase its product offering to all segments of contemporary robotics, namely personal, professional and industrial robotics.

“Robotics technology is now spreading to all spheres of society and its pace of evolution is very fast. A new model is required in order to respond adequately to demand from both suppliers and customers in this field,” says Mario Tremblay, CEO of RobotShop. “The RobotShop Marketplace is the foundation of a new economic platform dedicated to the world of robotics and emerging technologies. We strongly believe that this will result in a more global offering of robotic goods available on the market, and improved experience and better service for all.”

The RobotShop Marketplace offers several advantages for manufacturers, notably the excellent reputation and visibility of the RobotShop brand in the field of robotics bringing a large number of visitors, amateurs and professionals with a keen interest in emerging technologies, as well as a large community promoting communication, mutual aid and technical support. The platform also contains advanced functionalities which optimize the categorization of products and create personalized spaces for merchants as well as an API facilitating operational integration.

According to various sources, with the advent of 5G, increasingly powerful processors and artificial intelligence, the robotics market is set to become a predominant sector and could exceed 200 billion dollars by 2025.

About RobotShop inc.

RobotShop is the world's leading source of robotic technology. It provides personal, domestic and professional robots, development platforms, kits, and specialized robotic parts. RobotShop is also an important source for robotics education, innovation, and research.

For more information, visit www.robotshop.com and www.robotshop.com/marketplace.


© Business Wire 2020
