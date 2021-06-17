Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Robotics Business Review Announces 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Winners

06/17/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The RBR50 awards honor technology, business, and market innovations, as well as the robotics and automation organizations worldwide that were responsible for them.

Business-to-business publisher WTWH Media today announced the winners of the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards. Produced by Robotics Business Review for over twelve years, the annual RBR50 list celebrates forward-thinking organizations and their original, impactful creations. Recognized throughout the world, the RBR50 awards are also a critical measure of robotics sector growth.

“For the robotics sector, the role, importance, and impact of innovation has never been greater,” said Dan Kara, Vice President of Robotics at WTWH Media. “With this year’s RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, Robotics Business Review highlights those critical innovations, and the organizations responsible for them, that will spur the development of new robotics solutions and drive robotics adoption forward.”

The RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards are presented for the following classes of innovation:

  • Business and Management – Initiatives or practices that enhance a company’s commercial standing, foster robotics industry growth, or benefit society.
  • Technology, Products and Services – New commercial solutions that have the potential to positively impact markets or the whole robotics sector.
  • Application and Market – Industry-specific, newly developed applications that deliver value, provide entry to new markets, or improve performance over existing approaches (such as by improving productivity, increasing quality, or reducing cost).

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC, an 10x Inc. 5000 honoree, is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable energy, R&D, retail and robotics markets with more than 50+ web sites, 12 events, 7 print publications and custom digital marketing services. WTWH Media’s Robotics Network includes The Robot Report, Collaborative Robotics Trends and Robotics Business Review. WTWH Media also produces the Robotics Summit & Expo, The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and The Field Robotics Engineering Forum. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aDIGITAL ALLY  : Investor presentation | q1 2021
PU
11:18aCELLULARLINE S P A  : Avviso di deposito Statuto sociale modificato - 17 giugno 2021
PU
11:18aA PLAGUE TALE : Innocence comes in 4K UHD on July 6!
PU
11:18aHOUSTON AIRPORT SYSTEM  : Intuitive Machines Lunar Operations Center Expanding at Houston Spaceport
PU
11:18aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Letter of Intent from Indonesia's OY! to Explore Investment Opportunities in MC Payment
PU
11:18aFROST & SULLIVAN  : Announces New Vice President of Human Resources for Middle East, Africa and South Asia
PU
11:18aHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP.  : Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Talkspace
PR
11:18aHAGENS BERMAN  : Attorneys Issue Five Guiding Principles of Legislation of NCAA College Athlete Rights to Name, Image and Likeness
BU
11:18aCHETU  : Relocates Headquarters Amid Rapid Company Growth
BU
11:16aCITGO Petroleum Corp. Will Pay Over $19 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill at its Refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
5Crude oil prices steady near multi-year highs

HOT NEWS