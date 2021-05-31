Log in
Robust Footfall Levels for Mercialys Centers Since Stores Reopened on May 19, 2021 Illustrate French Consumers' Attachment to Their Retailers

05/31/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Mercialys’ (Paris:MERY) shopping centers1 recorded strong footfall growth of almost +15% from May 19 to 30, 2021 versus the same period in 2020. It is already up to over 95% of the activity levels seen for the same normalized period in 2019.

Virtually all stores in France have been able to open again since May 19, 2021, after they were ordered to close by the French government for nearly four months as part of measures to combat the Covid-19 epidemic. The minimum space ratios put in place, although contributing to a slower upturn in activity, and a range of health measures are making it possible to ensure very safe conditions today for welcoming all visitors.

Footfall figures with this reopening have been very positive across Mercialys’ portfolio, as for the entire retail sector in France. The appeal of physical retail is demonstrated by this trend, which had already characterized the reopening periods in May and November 2020. The extensive selection, its immediate availability, the reopening of terraces and the corresponding social contact, which was so missed during the lockdown periods, are helping maintain this relationship between retailers, visitors and the sites that bring them together.

Initial exchanges with retailers seem to indicate a very positive transformation rate and a satisfactory upturn in their sales levels.

From May 19 to 30, 2021, aggregate footfall for Mercialys’ sites1 increased by +14.9% compared with 2020, whereas footfall levels had already previously been very sustained when the first lockdown was lifted from May 11, 2020. This sustained performance has enabled footfall in Mercialys’ shopping centers to already reach more than 95% of the normalized activity seen for the same period in 2019, outperforming the French panel2 (around 94%).

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2020, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.3 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,138 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 173.9 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

1 Mercialys’ large centers and main convenience shopping centers based on a constant surface area, representing over 85% of the value of the Company’s shopping centers at December 31, 2020
2 Performance calculated based on Quantaflow’s French shopping center panel, which enables access to daily footfall data


© Business Wire 2021
