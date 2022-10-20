Advanced search
Robust dollar weighs on EM currencies, Turkey's lira inches up

10/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
*

EM currencies 0.2% down, stocks fall 0.7%

*

Turkish central bank to cut rates to 11% after Erdogan nudge

*

China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged in Oct

*

Yuan recoups some losses on report China might reduce quarantine

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The lira edged higher on Thursday ahead of Turkey's central bank decision where it is expected to keep cutting rates, while a persistent aggressive stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the greenback higher and pressured emerging market currencies.

The lira stood at 18.5940 against the dollar in early trade, compared with a close of 18.6 on Wednesday.

Turkey's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 11% at 1100 GMT, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after President Tayyip Erdogan called for more easing each month and said rates should be single digits by year-end.

"Until recently, even if CBT were cutting rates, it was never clear whether this was a one-off – to keep President Tayyip Erdogan happy – or one among many to come," said Tatha Ghose, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank in a note.

"But now, Erdogan’s own repeated assertions that rates will continue to be cut, and the central bank’s compliance with this directive, make the situation crystal clear."

The central bank has cut its policy rate twice in the past two months by 100 basis points each time, lowering it to 12%, despite inflation soaring above 83% in September.

Overall, emerging market currencies slipped 0.2%, while stocks fell 0.7%, both extending losses for a second straight session.

China's yuan edged lower but trimmed some early losses against the dollar after media reports that China is considering reducing the COVID-19 quarantine time for inbound travellers to seven days from 10.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index also recouped some of its losses, closing down 0.6% after falling as much as 1.3% earlier in the day.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month, in line with expectations, as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus to avoid stark policy divergence with other major economies.

Among other EM currencies, the South African rand slipped 0.2% against the dollar.

Most central and eastern European currencies advanced against the euro, with the Hungarian forint leading gains.

Poland's zloty rose 0.1% against the euro. Data showed Polish producer prices rose 24.6% year-over-year in September, below forecast. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


HOT NEWS