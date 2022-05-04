Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Robust imports push U.S. trade deficit to record high in March

05/04/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record high in March, confirming that trade weighed on the economy in the first quarter and could remain a drag for a while as businesses replenish inventories with imported goods.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit accelerated 22.3% to $109.8 billion in March amid a record increase in imports. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $107 billion deficit.

The government reported last week that a record trade deficit sliced 3.20 percentage points from gross domestic product in the first quarter, resulting in GDP contracting at a 1.4% annualized rate after growing at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.

Trade has subtracted from GDP for seven straight quarters. Imports of goods and services jumped 10.3% to $351.5 billion, outpacing a 5.6% rise in exports to $241.7 billion. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aAnalysis-Barely visible wage growth already a trigger for ECB
RE
08:57aComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
08:50aWall St eyes higher open on upbeat results ahead of Fed decision
RE
08:48aBeijing steps up COVID curbs as virus spreads in China
RE
08:43aUkraine says Russia is trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive
RE
08:42aBurundi says 10 of its peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack
RE
08:41aAFTERMATH SILVER : Reports 9m @ 781ppm Ag + 1.26% Cu Within a Broader Zone of 53.25m @ 256ppm Ag + 1.29% Cu at Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn Project, Peru
PU
08:41aGRANITE CREEK COPPER : and Metallic Group of Companies Expand Community Relations and Regulatory Team with Dedicated Community Relations Manager
PU
08:39aRobust imports push U.S. trade deficit to record high in March
RE
08:38aTreasury to cut auction sizes for coming quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
5Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows

HOT NEWS