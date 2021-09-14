Roc Solid Foundation : Founder and Pediatric Cancer Survivor Helps Future Nonprofit Leaders Navigate Their Purpose With Upcoming Book Release

Eric Newman hasn’t always played by the rules. When he started Roc Solid Foundation in 2009, he not only set out to change the lives of families fighting pediatric cancer; he was also determined to change the landscape of nonprofits. He’s paved his own way, focusing on innovative, nontraditional ways to fulfill the mission.

A nonconformist by nature, Newman does not settle for the status quo. Peers and supporters are drawn to his authenticity, and based on Roc Solid’s success, it didn’t take long for them to start asking, “How do you do it?”

With the release of his first book - What Hope Looks Like - on Sept. 21, many more will have access to his mission-focused formula as he chronicles his journey and lessons learned.

“I survived cancer, but I also lost two first cousins to pediatric cancer,” says Newman. “I’ve always felt like I was on borrowed time, so I found ways to cut the fluff and stay hyper-focused. Nonprofits get bogged down with traditional ways of thinking… doing things simply because that’s how it’s always been done. But people don’t support nonprofits for the same reasons today as they did 10 or 20 years ago. I thought, ‘Something has to change.’”

Today, Roc Solid partners with 60+ children’s hospitals nationwide providing Ready Bags and playsets to kids fighting cancer.

“I’ve learned a lot leading a nonprofit, but it’s bigger than what we're doing at Roc Solid Foundation,” says Newman. “It’s about inspiring others to think and lead with that same mindset, to do something good, to do the right thing without the fear that it’s never been done this way before. You can rewrite any story, or write a new one - it’s up to you.”

What Hope Looks Like will be released on Sept. 21 on Amazon and other online retailers.

To stay up-to-date on the latest about the book launch, visit The Newman Experience website.

About Eric Newman and Roc Solid Foundation: Eric Newman is a passionate entrepreneur, speaker, visionary leader and author. In 2009, he founded Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit that builds hope for kids fighting cancer. Roc Solid partners with 60+ children’s hospitals nationwide to deliver Ready Bags to families at diagnosis and has provided more than 1,000 playsets to children who need a safe place to play and a reason to smile during treatment. A husband, father and pediatric cancer survivor himself, Eric understands the battle a family faces when their child is diagnosed.

About the book: What Hope Looks Like is the story of how Eric Newman turned his pain into his purpose. The mission is to inspire people to start businesses based on significance and success, and to reframe traditional ideas about how nonprofits are run.

