Roche Earns the Best Place To Work Certification in Ivory Cost for 2021

Roche has been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Ivory Coast for 2021 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places To Work” certification program. Roche employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and HR policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Eugene NWOKE, General Manager for Roche Ivory Coast: "We are indeed proud to be recognized as a best place to work and take this as a reminder of what we believe at our core - Our People are our greatest assets. We remain committed to making Roche a great place to work, for them!"

Meanwhile, Ida TSIMI, People and Culture Lead, said: "We are proud to be recognized as a best place to work on our first participation. It shows the commitment we have always had to provide better outcomes for our patients by unleashing the potential of the employees and creating a place for them to innovate at pace."

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

