Roche has announced that it has obtained CE IVDR certification for two indication extensions for its Ventana HER2 (4B5) companion test, which is designed to identify patients with specific types of breast cancer.



The device will thus become the first and only companion test approved to detect patients with HR-positive metastatic breast cancer with "ultra-low" HER2 expression who are likely to benefit from treatment with Enhertu, an antibody conjugate targeting HER2 developed and marketed by AstraZeneca and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo.



In addition, the test is also the first and only device designed to assess the HER2 status of patients with bile duct cancer, which will identify patients eligible for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Ziihera.



In Europe, over 564,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, of whom approximately 145,000 could die from the disease.



HER2 is a receptor protein expressed in various types of cancer and is a predictive biomarker, helping to determine the likelihood of response to targeted therapy.



CE-IVDR certification is a European label that guarantees that an in vitro diagnostic medical device, such as a laboratory test, meets European Union safety and performance rules.