Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Roche sees slowdown in COVID-driven sales growth

04/25/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen in Basel

(Reuters) -Roche's first-quarter sales rose 10% on strong U.S. demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and specialty drugs but the Swiss drugmaker reaffirmed that a drop in pandemic-related demand would put the brakes on growth.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan predicted much lower COVID related sales, mainly from tests and antibody treatment Ronapreve, from now on.

"There is of course a scenario where there is an upside in the winter season, depending on how COVID-19 will develop but that is not our planning scenario," he said on a call with reporters on Monday.

Roche also reaffirmed that sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics would decrease by about 2 billion Swiss francs this year to around 5 billion francs.

Roche's quarterly sales rose to 16.44 billion Swiss francs ($17.17 billion), up from 14.93 billion Swiss francs in the year-earlier period. That was slightly above a market consensus of about 16 billion francs.

The diagnostics division accounted for most of the positive surprise, reporting sales growth of 24% to 5.3 billion francs on usage of its COVID-19 tests and cardiac tests.

Despite the sales boost, also driven by drugs including Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis as well as Hemlibra against haemophilia, Roche reiterated that it expected currency-adjusted 2022 sales to be flat or grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, below last year's 9% gain.

Ocrevus revenue gained 18% to reach 1.45 billion francs and Hemlibra sales jumped 30% to 853 million francs, offsetting a decline in established off-patent cancer medicines Herceptin, Avastin and Rituxan due to cheaper rival products.

Roche's shares were down 1.6% at 0915 GMT, a slightly worse performance than a 1.5% decline in the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index as some drugs, including cancer immune-therapy Tecentriq, had slower-than-expected sales growth.

Roche also said an oral drug candidate giredestrant to fight a common type of breast cancer failed to slow disease progression in a mid-stage clinical trial in women that had gone through other treatments, but the broader trial programme would continue.

Rival Sanofi last month suffered a similar development setback in the same class of drugs, known as oral SERDs, designed to fight tumours that grow in response to oestrogen.

The new pills, including one by AstraZeneca, would be a more convenient option for patients than painful monthly shots that are now the standard.

($1 = 0.9577 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Miranda Murray and Jane Merriman)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aChinese regulators urge more prudent IPO pricing after market debut flops
RE
06:52aFirst all-private astronaut team aboard space station heads for splashdown
RE
06:52aChinese regulator to launch anti-monopoly campaign
RE
06:49aEuro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
RE
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
06:48aExclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
06:46aChina lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals
RE
06:46aSterling falls to lowest since September 2020 versus dollar
RE
06:45aZambia leader thanks China for help in debt restructuring
RE
06:45a'SHANGHAI WAS A LESSON' : Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

HOT NEWS