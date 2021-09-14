Rock Bands Great White and Slaughter to Perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Illustrious rock groups to bring their high-intensity shows to The Event Center in October

Get ready to rock when Grammy-nominated hard rock band Great White and chart-topping glam metal group Slaughter take The Event Center stage on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 17.

Great White and Slaughter will perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Great White, whose hit song “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance, is known for their sultry lyrics and hard-hitting orchestrations. Slaughter’s first hit single, “Up All Night,” propelled the band onto the music scene with their powerful melodies and compelling vocals.

“We can’t wait to welcome Great White and Slaughter to Rivers this October,” said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Guests will rock when these two bands turn up The Event Center amps on their classic music of the ’70s and ’80s.”

Great White

Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated band Great White has an impressive arsenal of songs including “Rock Me,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love” and “Lady Red Light” and many more. Not only has the group sold over 10 million albums worldwide, but the band also earned six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard hits and four hits on the MTV charts. For over four decades, Great White has been performing notable tracks from its 13 studio albums all over the world and has even performed alongside rock legends such as Bon Jovi, Ratt, and Alice Cooper, to name a few.

Slaughter

Chart-topping and platinum-selling band Slaughter will bring its popular songs off its hit albums including “Stick It to Ya,” “The Wild Life,” “Fear No Evil,” “Revolution,” “Back to Reality,” “Eternal Live” and more. With a career spanning three decades, Slaughter has sold millions of albums, has had five No. 1 singles on the MTV videos chart and has played to thousands of fans around the globe. Not only has Slaughter headlined numerous tours and had a lasting rock career, but the band has also toured the world with iconic rock performers such as Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

Masks are required for all guests and Team Members, per guidelines from the city of Philadelphia. Rivers Casino Philadelphia is not requiring proof of vaccination at this time, but continues to follow all city, state and CDC health and safety protocols.

Other performances in The Event Center include comedian Aunt Mary Pat on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.; jazz performers Dave Koz & Friends on Friday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.; as well as Norman Brown and Euge Groove on Friday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.; and Philly comedians Eleanor Kerrigan and Jimmy Shubert on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows and more information are available at Rivers Casino.com/Philadelphia.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

For more information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

