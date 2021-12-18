Log in
Rock Paper Scissors to Launch Its League on 19th December, 2021, the First of Its Kind Blockchain League

12/18/2021 | 11:50am EST
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Rock Paper Scissors (RPS) League team is proud to inform the community regarding its launch on 19th December, 2021.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/108049_cc534f5454ce095f_002.jpg


Figure 1: Rock Paper Scissors to launch its league on 19th December, 2021, the FIRST of its kind blockchain league.

RPS league is a Play-to-Earn launching into the Binance Smart Chain with rules based on the famous and know Rock Paper Scissors, the same millenary game that has transcended cultures and centuries since more than two thousand years ago.

RPS League History

The project started with an idea based on a sustainable economy and then matched with a game that has thousands of years in the history and is known in the whole planet.

It was founded on April of 2021, and on the 3rd of November 18, 100 NFT's were already listed on the market.

RPS Different Razes

There exist different raze and benefits on each NFT. The quantity of rarities are 5 and they go from Humans to Robot.

Users can also own the Lands, where the matches are going to be played and get rewards any time somebody plays in that land.

There are wearable as rings, bracelets and hand watches that will help users to level up, get more daily energies to play and more.

RPS Playing Rules

To play users need RPS NFT, which will form the Teams. Users can find different modes to play like PVE (Player vs environment), which motor is based on a Play-to-Earn with an economy regulated by an Oracle.

Users can also play on PVP (Player vs Player), where you will be able to access to different bet rooms and play against player from all over the world. RPS also aiming to create weekly leagues, where users have to play to get a good place in the ranking for higher benefits.

RPS Mission

RPS team aims to build a strong economy to attract users and provide option that will improve the economy of thousands people by playing a game and making its economy work.

The vision is to continue with the transcendental history of rock paper scissor game and make it travel again all around the planet with this blockchain/NFT version. And to eventually get to E-Sport events.

Audited contracts: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DDmGMZtkSN0lZ-4V1bXyui_XjeTEdkIC?usp=sharing

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=BNB&outputCurrency=0x267022751e06d97b9ee4e5f26cc1023670bdb349

Biswap: https://exchange.biswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x267022751e06d97b9ee4e5f26cc1023670bdb349

Bkex: https://www.bkex.com/trade/RPS_USDT

Bitrue: https://www.bitrue.com/trade/rps_usdt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rpsleague_nft

Discord: https://discord.gg/uQ9FeKD6fK

Telegram Group: https://t.me/rpsleaguenft

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/rpsleagueannouncements

Telegram Chinese: https://t.me/RPSleague_china

Media Details

Company Name: RPS League

Contact Name: Jufre Labs

Email: info@rpsleague.io

Website: https://rpsleague.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108049


© Newsfilecorp 2021
