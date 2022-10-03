Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rocket builder Firefly nails crucial milestone with first mission success

10/03/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rocket builder Firefly Aerospace reached orbit for the first time this weekend, hitting a crucial milestone that kick-starts its launch business and opens new funding opportunities for growth, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

Firefly, based near Austin, Texas, launched its two-stage Alpha rocket in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday from a U.S. Space Force base in Southern California, sending its first payloads into orbit after an initial attempt over a year ago failed mid-flight.

"Saturday morning changed everything for this company," Firefly Chief Executive Bill Weber told Reuters. "This was a test flight, and we tried to keep our enthusiasm tempered."

Firefly's Alpha joins an increasingly competitive launch market. It became the fifth private U.S. rocket type to reach orbit since 2008, following the Falcon 9 from Elon Musk's privately held SpaceX, and rockets from public companies Rocket Lab USA Inc, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc and Astra Space Inc.

Firefly's mission success follows years of difficulty, including a 2017 rescue from bankruptcy by Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Max Polyakov's Noosphere Ventures. U.S. national security concerns forced Noosphere to sell its majority stake to private equity giant AE Industrial Partners earlier this year, ending a monthslong crisis that had paralyzed Firefly's launch business.

AEI led a Series B funding round that brought in $75 million for Firefly in March.

The company, which sells Alpha for roughly $15 million a launch, has six missions planned in 2023 and 12 in 2024.

Weber said Saturday's mission could enable Firefly to raise more funds to finish construction of manufacturing facilities in Cape Canaveral, Florida, home to Alpha's second planned launchpad. It could also accelerate development of MLV, a bigger rocket the company plans to build with Northrop Grumman .

Weber suggested the company may explore another fundraising round, but rejected the idea of going public. He said Firefly is focused on private development of Alpha's production line, the MLV rocket and its new, more powerful engine.

If Firefly opts for another private raise, Weber said, it would aim to get the company cash flow-positive and be "the last raise that this company needs to do."

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; editing by Ben Klayman and Jonathan Oatis)

By Joey Roulette


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 3.27% 485.71 Delayed Quote.21.51%
ROCKET LAB USA, INC. 5.90% 4.31 Delayed Quote.-66.86%
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. 0.65% 3.09 Delayed Quote.-61.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 103.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.23% to $0.9825 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 1.38% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.11% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pExclusive-Elliott Management's utilities lead Rosenbaum leaves firm -sources
RE
05:33pRocket builder Firefly nails crucial milestone with first mission success
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.50% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.55% to $1323.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 1.86% to $19589.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pWheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5TESLA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS