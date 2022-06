The head of the local regional military administration said at least three people were killed after rockets hit a carwash and car repair facility.

They added that more may have been buried in the rubble.

Four other people were being treated in hospital following the incident, according to local authorities.

Reuters was able to identify the location of the shelling along a major highway that led to Sarny. Reuters was not able to verify when the video was taken.

Russia denies targeting civilians.