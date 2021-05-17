Rockit Pest Announces the Addition of Patrick Settle as Senior Vice President

Rockit Pest, Inc. (“Rockit” or the “Company”) today announced that Patrick Settle has been appointed Senior Vice President of the Company.

Mr. Settle is an industry veteran with 30 years of experience in the pest management business, most recently having spent approximately 20 years with Veseris (formerly Univar) in various leadership roles. At Veseris, Mr. Settle was a Sales Manager for the Southeast District covering 7 states, where he was awarded Sales Manager of the Year for 2020. Previously, he ran the Corporate Accounts group for the US and Canada where he spent 15 years as a Business Development Manager, responsible for the daily operations of corporate account customers and a team of inside support staff. Mr. Settle began his tenure at Veseris as an Account Executive covering South Carolina. Prior to joining Veseris, he held various roles at FMC Corporation, a leading agricultural sciences company which is an important supplier to the pest control industry.

“We are excited to have Patrick join our leadership team as we continue to scale operations and partner with pest industry veterans,” said Jay Abramson, Director at Rockit Pest. “Our team is aligned with Patrick in providing exceptional service to our customers, long term career opportunities for our employees and enabling our business partners to achieve their financial and growth objectives.”

“After spending time with the team and getting to know their values and vision for the company, I believe Rockit Pest is an exceptional partner for family and founder-owned pest businesses,” said Mr. Settle. “I am thrilled to be joining the Rockit family and excited to help further its tremendous growth potential.”

About Rockit Pest

Rockit Pest, founded by Halle Capital, is focused on acquiring and operating regional pest control businesses. Rockit provides capital solutions to pest control operators looking for either an ownership transition or to partner with a group of experienced executives to accelerate growth and help build a best-in-class pest control company. In addition to serving as a capital partner, Rockit brings operating, business development, financial, strategic, and other advisory skillsets to assist its pest control partners in successfully scaling their businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005631/en/