Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rocky path revealed between Swiss glaciers in extreme melt season

09/11/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Glaciologist Fischer poses at the newly uncovered Zanfeluron path at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets

ZANFLEURON PATH, Switzerland (Reuters) - A rocky Alpine path between two glaciers in Switzerland is emerging for what the local ski resort says is the first time in at least 2,000 years after the hottest European summer on record.

The ski resort of Glacier 3000 in western Switzerland said this year's ice melt was around three times the 10-year average, meaning bare rock can now be seen between the Scex Rouge and the Zanfleuron glaciers at an altitude of 2,800 metres and the pass will be completely exposed by the end of this month.

"About 10 years ago I measured 15 metres (50 feet) of ice here so all that ice has melted in the meantime," said Mauro Fischer, a glaciologist at the University of Bern's Institute of Geography.

"What we saw this year and this summer is just extraordinary and it's really beyond everything we have ever measured so far," he added, referring to the speed at which the ice has melted.

Since last winter, which brought relatively little snowfall, the Alps have sweltered through two big early summer heatwaves. The Alps' glaciers are now on track for their biggest mass losses in at least 60 years of record-keeping, data showed.

(Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Writing by Emma Farge and Francois Murphy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pFlash floods hit Chicago metro area, stranding cars
RE
12:47pU.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN
RE
12:28pAs California wildfire rages, volunteers help rescue horses, livestock
RE
12:00pRocky path revealed between Swiss glaciers in extreme melt season
RE
11:54aTurkish automotive production shrinks 13.3% in August
RE
11:45aCrowds mourn as the queen begins her last journey
RE
11:38aAntigua and Barbuda planning vote to become republic within 3 years -media
RE
11:31aFormer Afghan President Karzai tweets his support of protesting female students
RE
11:23aOn 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance
RE
11:10aRussian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Xi leaves China for first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin
2Winter can lead to rapid de-occupation: Zelenskiy
3Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite
4Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE - RUSSIA IS PURSUING A DELIBERATE MISIN…

HOT NEWS