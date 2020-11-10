Log in
Roger West Jumps to 7th on Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 List

11/10/2020 | 05:41pm EST

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger West (www.rogerwest.com), an award-winning marketing agency based in Tampa, jumped 31 spots to No. 7 on the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50 List for 2020.

This is the second consecutive year Roger West was included on the list, which features the 50 fastest-growing, privately owned, for-profit businesses in the Tampa Bay region. Roger West entered the list for the first time in 2019 at No. 48.

This year’s rankings were announced today.

“We keep growing because of our clients’ trust in us and the consistently great work from our team,” said Roger West founder and CEO Michael Westafer. “Our philosophy is to keep our team and clients happy, and success and growth will follow. Our attention is on helping clients navigate a new market landscape. Agility and focus are more important than ever.”

In addition to a second consecutive Fast 50 mention, Roger West celebrated its 13th anniversary this year, made its first appearance on the Inc 5000 list at No. 1,480 and was named a Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Place to Work for the second year in a row.

Of the four Tampa Bay region marketing companies on the Fast 50 list, Roger West ranked highest in revenue growth across the three-year period included for consideration.

The Fast 50 rankings are based on the past three years of revenue. Companies must have reported annual revenue of no less than $1 in 2017 or $5 million in 2019 to qualify. Roger West reported $4.4 million revenue for 2019, an increase of 136.6% from 2018.

The 51 companies on this year’s list combined for $1.8 billion in revenue in 2019 and employ 4,433 workers locally (8,094 total).

About Roger West  
Roger West, founded in 2007, is an award-winning, digital marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The digital marketing agency meets at the intersection of creative and code, delivering innovative web and marketing solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes. In 2019, the agency was listed as a top digital agency by DesignRush and Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Roger West offers a full suite of services ranging from paid media advertising, website development, creative services, digital marketing and more. For more information on Roger West, visit www.rogerwest.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/056305e9-8520-407e-88b0-23904f6aeb4a 

Contact Information: 
Roger West Creative 
Carter Gaddis
Director, Communications Strategy
1-800-237-5969
cgaddis@rogerwest.com

Primary Logo

Roger West Fast 50 List 2020

Roger West Jumps to 7th on Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 List

© GlobeNewswire 2020
