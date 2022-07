Rogers Communications CEO Says Have Made Meaningful Progress Towards Bringing Co's Networks Back Online

July 8 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc:

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS HAVE MADE MEANINGFUL PROGRESS TOWARDS BRINGING OUR NETWORKS BACK ONLINE

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS DON’T YET HAVE AN ETA ON WHEN OUR NETWORKS WILL BE FULLY RESTORED

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS WE ARE WORKING TO FULLY UNDERSTAND THE ROOT CAUSE OF THIS OUTAGE

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS WE WILL PROACTIVELY APPLY A CREDIT TO ALL OUR CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY THE OUTAGE

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS MANY OF OUR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS ARE STARTING TO SEE SERVICES RETURN Source text: [https://roge.rs/3IrFJOL] Further company coverage: