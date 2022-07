Rogers services restored for majority of customers after Canada-wide outage

"As our services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal, some customers may experience a delay in regaining full service," the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Canadians crowded into cafes and public libraries that still had internet access and hovered outside hotels to catch a signal. The country's border services agency said the outage affected its mobile app for incoming travelers.

Every facet of life was disrupted with the outage and the police across Canada said that some callers could not reach emergency services via 911 calls.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)