Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rogers services restored for majority of customers after Canada-wide outage

07/09/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto

(Reuters) - Rogers Telecommunication said on Saturday that it has restored services for the majority of its customers after a service outage at one of Canada's biggest telecom operators shut banking, transport and government access for millions of people, adding to criticism over its industry dominance.

"As our services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal, some customers may experience a delay in regaining full service," the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Canadians crowded into cafes and public libraries that still had internet access and hovered outside hotels to catch a signal. The country's border services agency said the outage affected its mobile app for incoming travelers.

Every facet of life was disrupted with the outage and the police across Canada said that some callers could not reach emergency services via 911 calls.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aKenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub
RE
09:12aMacau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain COVID outbreak
RE
08:40aSri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe says willing to resign to make way for all-party govt - statement
RE
08:23aIMF executive board approves $638 million for Benin
RE
08:21aThe DIY gun used to kill Japan's Abe was simple to make, analysts say
RE
08:21aThe DIY gun used to kill Japan's Abe was simple to make, analysts say
RE
08:20aAll 11 victims of Italian glacier collapse identified, authorities say
RE
08:18aSyria's Assad makes first visit to Aleppo since recapture
RE
08:16aAbe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy, police say
RE
08:04aFour stabbed at major Shanghai hospital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk seeks to end $44 billion Twitter pursuit
2Uniper's Finnish owner should contribute to its rescue, German economy ..
3Unifor union, Bell Canada reach impasse on labor negotiations
4UPSTART HOLDINGS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney Gene..
5Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal

HOT NEWS