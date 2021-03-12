Log in
Rogue Baron Plc - First Day of Dealing on AQSE Growth Market

03/12/2021 | 02:02am EST
For Immediate Release                                                                                                                 12thMarch 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

(“Rogue Baron” or “The Company”)

First Day of Dealing on AQSE Growth Market

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that share dealings in its ordinary shares of £0.001 each will commence on the Access segment AQSE Growth Market from 8am today under the ticker symbol SHNJ.

The Company has been admitted to the AQSE Growth Market following a successful placing of Ordinary Shares to raise £755,000 before expenses for the Company.

A total of 10,785,714 ordinary shares (representing 12.5% of the Company's issued share capital on Admission) were placed at 7 pence each, valuing Rogue Baron at a market capitalisation of £6.033m.

On admission, the Company will have 86,185,934 ordinary shares in issue.

Peterhouse Capital acted as broker to the IPO.

The purpose of the flotation is to raise the public profile of Rogue Baron and provide new funds for the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

“Rogue Baron’s debut on the AQSE Growth Market is a major step forward in our corporate development and provides a strong foundation from which to execute our long-term growth strategy. We are delighted to have received such strong support from both institutional and retail shareholders, and look forward to providing regular updates on the exciting progress we expect in the Rogue Baron story.”

Introduction to Rogue Baron

Rogue Baron owns five subsidiaries, namely: Shinju Spirits, Inc., Shinju Whiskey LLC, Mazeray Corporation, STI Signature Spirits Group LLC and Legacy Retail Group LLC. Legacy Retail Group LLC owns the Company’s cocktail bar in Washington D.C.; Bin 1301.

The Company’s goal is to build each of its brands to the case sale threshold that makes them a buyout target.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.


For further information, please contact:

The Company
Ryan Dolder - CEO
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller                                                                                            +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker :
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams                                                                                      +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Investor Relations                                                                              +44 (0)7464 609025
ir@roguebaron.com


© PRNewswire 2021
