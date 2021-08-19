Log in
Rogue Baron Plc - Result of AGM

08/19/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

 19 August 2021

Rogue Baron plc

(‘Rogue Baron’ or the ‘Company’)

Result of AGM

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

END


 

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder                                                                         

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller                                                                                            +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams                                                                                      +44 (0) 20 7469 0936


© PRNewswire 2021
