Rogue One, Inc. Announces Symbol Change

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - Rogue One, Inc. (OTC Pink: ROAG) a publicly traded company formerly trading under the ticker symbol FPFI (hereinafter the "Company") announced that effective May 7th, 2021, the Company has completed the process with FINRA for its previously announced reverse stock split. In connection with this corporate action the Company has been issued a new CUSIP #:77912P109 and effective immediately, will now trade under the symbol ROAG to reflect the name change and the new direction of the Company. "After 3 long years of hard work and perseverance I am pleased that we have achieved this very important step in our restructuring plan and we are now looking forward to focusing on creating value for our shareholders through the activities of our wholly owned subsidiaries", stated Rogue One, Inc CEO, Joe Poe, Jr.

The Company now intends to move forward will its plan to list on the OTCQB, as well as previously announced plans for a warrant issuance/rights offering for existing shareholders. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Please stay tuned for further Company news and updates.

About Rogue One:

Rogue One, Inc (www.rogueoneinc.com) is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities primarily targeting companies, with brand ownership, exclusive production, distribution and supply and licensing agreements. Rogue will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized companies and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe

email: joepoe2@rogueoneinc.com

