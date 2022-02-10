Rogue employee or Goldman scapegoat? Ex-banker's 1MDB corruption trial to kick off

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs
banker charged with helping to embezzle hundreds of millions of
dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund will go on
trial in the United States next week, in a case that could shed
light on how the bank responded to warnings of corruption.
Roger Ng, Goldman's former investment banking chief in
Malaysia, will be the first - and likely only - person to stand
trial in the United States over one of the biggest financial
scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-1mdb-settlement-explain/understanding-goldman-sachs-role-in-malaysias-1mdb-mega-scandal-idUSKBN2772HC
in Wall Street history.
Ng's former boss, Timothy Leissner, pleaded guilty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-charges-1mdb/u-s-charges-financier-former-goldman-bankers-for-1mdb-idUSKCN1N6537
in 2018 to money laundering and corruption charges, while a
Goldman subsidiary in 2020 pleaded guilty to conspiring to
violate an anti-bribery law.
Ng has pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiring to
launder money and violate an anti-bribery law. Opening
statements are scheduled for Monday in federal court in
Brooklyn.
Prosecutors say Ng and Leissner evaded Goldman's internal
compliance protocols. But Ng's lawyers say he had no role in the
crimes and that Leissner falsely implicated him in an effort to
reduce his punishment. Leissner, Goldman's former Southeast Asia
chairman, has not yet been sentenced.
Legal experts said Ng faces tough odds since prosecutors
will likely show the jury emails and online chats indicating his
involvement, as well as financial records showing he benefited
from the scheme. They are also expected to call Leissner as a
witness.
"They have a bit of a mountain to climb especially since his
boss has turned on him and will provide the testimony necessary
to link him into the conversations, the actions, the strategy
which facilitated the criminal act," said Michael Weinstein, a
white-collar criminal defense lawyer at Cole Schotz PC and a
former federal prosecutor.
The charges against Ng, 50, are related to some $4.5 billion
U.S. prosecutors say was embezzled between 2009 and 2014 from
1Malaysia Development Berhad, a fund launched in 2009 by
Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak, to spur economic
growth.
During that period, prosecutors say, Goldman earned $600
million in fees for helping 1MDB sell $6.5 billion in bonds. But
Ng, Leissner, and a Malaysian intermediary named Jho Low
conspired to pay $1.6 billion in bribes to officials in Malaysia
and Abu Dhabi to win the business for Goldman, according to
prosecutors.
Low has not been arrested by U.S. or Malaysian authorities.
Malaysia says Low is in China, which Beijing has denied https://www.reuters.com/article/us-malaysia-politics-1mdb/china-denies-harboring-1mdb-fugitive-jho-low-idUSKCN24U26R.
Goldman Sachs in 2020 paid a $2.3 billion fine, returned
$600 million in ill-gotten gains and agreed for its Malaysian
subsidiary to plead guilty in U.S. court as part of a deal,
known as a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), with the
Department of Justice.
Ng's lawyers acknowledge he introduced Low to Leissner, but
say he had no further role in the scheme and later warned his
superiors at Goldman that Low was "not to be trusted," a
November 2020 court filing shows.
"He just wasn't involved with Leissner and Low and a host
of other people in this stunningly massive series of crimes,"
said Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Ng, describing his client as a
"fall guy."
Agnifilo said financial inflows that Ng received that
prosecutors call ill-gotten gains had nothing to do with 1MDB.
'INSTITUTIONAL FAILURES'
The long-running scandal, which came to light in 2015, has
had far-reaching consequences and led to widespread public
outcry in Malaysia. Najib, who was voted out of office in 2018,
is accused by Malaysian authorities https://www.reuters.com/article/us-malaysia-politics-najib-explainer/explainer-malaysian-ex-pm-najib-and-the-1mdb-scandal-idUSKBN2IM1XM
of receiving more than $1 billion traceable to 1MDB. Najib, who
has appealed a 12-year prison sentence https://www.reuters.com/article/us-malaysia-politics-najib-timeline/timeline-malaysian-ex-pm-najib-found-guilty-in-1mdb-scandal-idUSKCN24T1NV,
has consistently denied wrongdoing https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysia-appeals-court-upholds-former-pm-najibs-guilty-verdict-2021-12-08.
At least six other countries, including Singapore and
Switzerland, have launched investigations into 1MDB's dealings.
But after reaching the DPA in 2020, Goldman itself is
unlikely to face any material damage from Ng's trial, said Odeon
Capital analyst Dick Bove. Chief Executive David Solomon has
revived the bank's fortunes since his appointment as CEO in
October 2018, delivering record annual profit in 2021.
"No one is going to come after David Solomon over what this
guy did in Malaysia years ago," Bove said. "I'm sure that there
will be a lot of incendiary information that comes out, but
from the standpoint of Wall Street, these pieces of information
will be nothing but an embarrassment and annoyance."
While Solomon in 2018 blamed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldmansachs-1mdb-probe/goldman-sachs-ceo-i-feel-horrible-ex-bankers-broke-law-in-1mdb-case-idUSKCN1NC0SN
the scandal on employees who "broke the law" and said the
company's compliance was strong https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-1mdb/goldman-sachs-ceo-to-employees-our-compliance-is-strong-idUSKCN1OK28I,
he said at the time of the October 2020 settlement that there
were "institutional failures" at the bank.
That shift could make it hard for Ng to argue he is simply a
scapegoat, said former federal prosecutor Bruce Searby.
The argument "doesn't take any responsibility away from
Roger Ng," said Searby, now a white-collar defense lawyer in
Washington, D.C.
