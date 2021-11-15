Roku Signs IP License Agreement With DivX

Roku joins DivX’s growing list of technology licensees.

DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, today announced that Roku, Inc., a leading video streaming platform, signed an intellectual property (IP) license agreement.

"We are delighted to conclude an agreement with Roku, and welcome them to our growing family of licensees," commented Brian Way, DivX's CEO.

DivX plans to continue its patent licensing as a world leader in the research and development of digital video technology.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped over 1.6 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.

