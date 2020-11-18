Rollbar : Lets Developers Focus on Continuously Improving Code with AI-Assisted Workflows and Automation-Grade Grouping

That Leads to Improved Developer Productivity, Less Manual Work, and Better End User Experiences

Rollbar, providers of the Continuous Code Improvement Platform, today announced AI-assisted workflows powered by its new automation-grade grouping engine. These new features enable developers to spend less time monitoring, investigating, and debugging, and more time creating new products and features that will delight their customers.

“Our AI-assisted workflows, powered by our automation-grade grouping, are an industry first to reduce the daily noise and manual work of fixing code for developers so they can focus on building and innovating,” said Rollbar CEO and Co-founder Brian Rue. “Our investment in these automation features and our Continuous Code Improvement Platform – along with our company expansion, growing customer base, recent Series B funding, and new visual brand identity – highlight our commitment to help developers build software quickly and painlessly.”

Automation-grade grouping is the next-generation of Rollbar’s grouping engine. Unlike many in the industry that use hard-coded grouping algorithms, Rollbar uses machine learning to determine patterns on an ongoing basis to continuously improve the engine while also identifying unique errors in real time. This eliminates noise caused by missed or false alarms and provides the foundation for AI-assisted workflows.

Hard-coded rules make it impossible to keep up with constantly changing error types. That’s why Rollbar regularly runs its machine learning model against new errors from customers to recognize different error types, and to group them effectively. This had led to industry-leading grouping accuracy in Rollbar’s platform. For example, Rollbar’s performance for JavaScript has increased by over 26% as measured by the Matthews correlation coefficient (MCC), a widely used metric for measuring machine learning performance.

The three AI-assisted workflows Rollbar introduced today are:

Rollbar Toolkit for Kubernetes, with the first workflow of the toolkit being an integration with Prometheus, Kubernetes, and Weaveworks Flagger, gives development teams the ability to automatically halt, sustain, or expand for progressive deployments using Rollbar error data. Developers no longer need to actively monitor deployments for errors and can quickly react to and resolve any critical errors.

Automated Feature Flag Triggers, an integration with LaunchDarkly, enables development teams to proactively discover errors and instantly turn off any feature, at any time, based on new and reactivated errors associated with that feature flag. This lowers the risk of deployments and minimizes the impact on users when something goes wrong. "Automation can be scary, but we know that there are circumstances when something so serious happens in production that remediation needs to take place before triage. Rollbar's Automated Feature Flag Triggers helps solve this critical issue for LaunchDarkly customers," said Adam Zimman, VP of Product, LaunchDarkly.

Automated Issue Tracking allows users to generate tickets in any issue tracking tool (such as Jira or GitHub) automatically for any new or critical error based on predetermined rules. This helps developers save time by avoiding manual ticket generation and ensuring that all issues are being addressed.

“Rollbar's automation-grade grouping is a true game changer,” said Bertold Kolics, software quality manager at Mabl. “We're confident we're getting the right signal without any extra noise or duplicates. Now, we're creating Jira tickets automatically for any critical or unique error. As a result, we're able to resolve errors within minutes, significantly increasing the team's productivity.”

The Continuous Code Improvement Platform has been a game changer for both Rollbar customers and the company itself. It has enabled Rollbar to exceed 5,000 paying customers and raise $11 million in a Series B funding round earlier this year. To support its growing customer base, Rollbar this year more than doubled its employees – from 40 to more than 80 global team members, including the addition of new vice presidents of marketing, product, and sales. To reaffirm its commitment to bringing value to developer teams and the enterprise, Rollbar has also introduced a new visual brand identity.

“I really can’t imagine the development cycle working without Rollbar,” said Hector Villafuerte, founding engineer at the popular language app Duolingo. “It’s hard to imagine life at Duolingo without it.”

